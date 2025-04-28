Smart Communications is Positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Customer Communication Management (CCM), 2025 by QKS Group

MIDDLETON, Mass., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Customer Communication Management (CCM) software vendors.

Smart Communications, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group has named Smart Communications as a technology leader in their analysis of the SPARK Matrix™: Customer Communication Management (CCM), 2025 Platform market.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix delivers strategic insights that help users assess provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

Smart Communications was recognized as a technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Customer Communication Management(CCM) `2025, due to its modern cloud-native architecture, AI-driven automation, and comprehensive omnichannel capabilities. Unlike traditional CCM providers that struggle with legacy constraints, Smart Communications leverages microservices-based scalability, enabling enterprises to handle high-volume, real-time, and personalized communication seamlessly. One of its key differentiators is its content-first approach, which eliminates silos across batch, on-demand, and interactive communications. This unified framework ensures consistent messaging, operational efficiency, and seamless digital transformation, making it an optimal choice for enterprises looking to modernize customer engagement.

QKS Group defines "Customer Communication Management(CCM) as a platform that enables organizations to efficiently create, manage, and deliver personalized and consistent communications across various channels throughout the customer lifecycle. It integrates multiple communication channels, such as print, email, SMS, and web, into a centralized system, helping businesses streamline the creation and distribution of customer-facing documents, messages, and interactions. The key objectives of a CCM platform are to enhance the customer experience, ensure regulatory compliance, and optimize communication processes by providing a unified and automated approach to managing customer communications."

"Smart Communications is built on a modern cloud-native architecture, allowing enterprises to scale communications efficiently without infrastructure constraints. Unlike legacy CCM solutions that rely on containerized deployments, this platform is designed with microservices, enabling dynamic scalability and optimized resource utilization. The ability to handle large-scale omnichannel communications without the complexities of legacy architecture positions it as a forward-thinking solution for enterprises undergoing digital transformation" said Saurabh Raj, Senior Analyst at QKS Group.

"This report validates the hard work we put into helping our customers provide seamless, integrated customer communications," said Simon Tindal, CTO of Smart Communications. "Over the five years of coverage, several leaders have come and gone — but Smart Communications has remained a constant in the leaders category. That consistency reflects the strength of our solutions, our commitment to continuous innovation, and our focus on helping customers stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market."

About Smart Communications:

Smart Communications provides the platform that leading organizations trust to deliver personalized, consistent, and compliant conversations across all touchpoints and channels. The Conversation Cloud™ consists of SmartCOMM™, for enterprise-scale customer communications, SmartIQ™ for digital forms transformation, and SmartDX™ for trade documentation. Over 650 enterprise organizations across the globe rely on Smart Communications to simplify and automate complex processes and deliver highly secure, frictionless experiences across the customer lifecycle. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com.

