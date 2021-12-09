Smart Charge Summit Advances Solutions to Evolving UK Charging Regulations

Inaugural summit hosted by ev.energy unites grid operators, government, advisory bodies, hardware and technology providers to chart a path for 2022 decarbonization of transport

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the June 30, 2022 mandate requiring all EV charging to be smart charging, a software provider of managed electric vehicle charging, ev.energy held its inaugural Smart Charge Summit. The company assembled grid operators, government, advisory bodies, hardware, and technology providers this week at its Smart Charge Summit to carve a path forward and support the decarbonization of transportation. You can view a recording of the summit here .

As electric vehicle ownership grows, EV charging alone is expected to make up 20% of all electricity demand by 2050. In anticipation of unprecedented future demand, the UK government has recognised that leaving EV charging unmanaged will have significant risks for the electricity system. These risks include potential cybersecurity attacks, grid instability from sudden spikes or drops in energy demand, or blackouts as utilities and grid operators struggle with load balancing.

Industry leaders from the climate, energy, and mobility sectors tuned in to the Smart Charge Summit from across the world to examine how the United Kingdom is leading the way in managed EV charging. Experts discussed the increasing demand for smart charging with renewable energy sources and how automotive OEMs can comply with forthcoming regulations. Additionally, they discussed how consumers can become 'prosumers,' proactive in how and when they charge their vehicle, what role EVs play in creating a smart and flexible grid and what EV owners should expect to see implemented by June 2022.

Speakers at the Smart Charge Summit who contributed to the conversation included:

"While the new regulation provides a challenging timeline for consumers, businesses and technology providers, its enactment can result in a win for consumers, for businesses and for the entire nation," according to Nick Woolley, CEO and co-founder of ev.energy. "Our mission at ev.energy is to power the 'smart' behind these new regulations, and we are committed to forming partnerships that help to enable more businesses to access this key ingredient for growth in the EV sector."

About ev.energy

ev.energy is a Certified B Corporation® with a mission to make EV charging greener, cheaper, and more accessible to everyone. Its end-to-end software platform connects to a range of electric vehicles and L2 chargers and intelligently manages EV charging in line with utility and network signals, while keeping customers engaged and rewarded through an award-winning mobile app. With a global base of utility customers including SVCE, American Electric Power, E.ON Energy and UK Power Networks, ev.energy manages hundreds of megawatts of EV load on its platform each day. Learn more at https://ev.energy

Media Contacts

ev.energy@missionc2.com

SOURCE ev.energy