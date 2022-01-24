Smart Camera System Market to Expand Due to Increasing Focus on Leveraging Big Data, IoT for Enhanced Monitoring, TMR Study

- Growing focus of numerous countries on developing smart cities and emergence of smart cameras as an ideal fit across various applications in these cities are projected to invite promising growth

- North America smart camera system market is projected to observe considerable growth of 14.8% from 2019 to 2027, owing to the presence of a robust network infrastructure and growth in attention on national and internal security

ALBANY. N.Y., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart camera deployment has increased substantially on the back of varied advantages they offer to the end users. Furthermore, the integration of connected technologies such as Internet-of-Things (IoT) and others is likely to offer profitable growth prospects for the smart camera system market players during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

According to the analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global market for smart camera system is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. The smart camera system market stood at US$ 9.7 Bn in 2019 and is prognosticated to reach US$ 29.5 Bn by 2027.

The popularity of smart camera systems has increased extensively over the years. The expanding demand is mainly due to the transformation of smart camera systems from 'reactive' to 'proactive'. Standard cameras only give a clear picture to an individual or a department about a certain event or incident that is ongoing or has already caused damaged. On the other hand, smart camera systems are proactive and alert the concerned individual or department about the incident so that the necessary steps can be taken to prevent or minimize the damage. Thus, the 'proactive' quotient will play a major role in the growth of the smart camera system market.

Key Findings of Report

Smart Traffic Systems Gather Momentum, Propels Demand for Smart Camera Systems

The rising rural-to-urban migration in metropolitan cities is leading to an increased stress on the traffic department. Traffic congestion is a common phenomenon, especially in metro cities. Many steps are being undertaken by the government bodies of numerous countries. This is one of the prominent steps is the adoption of smart traffic systems.

The adoption of AI-enabled smart traffic signals in the populous metro cities is gathering considerable traction. The smart cameras at the signal monitor the vehicular traffic and regulate the wait time accordingly. The cameras also have the ability to read traffic number plates. Thus, such developments help strengthen the growth trajectory of the smart camera system market.

Growing Crime Rate Pushing for Better Surveillance

The crime rate around the world is increasing at a rapid rate. Illegal activities are on the rise in various regions. In order to decrease such incidents, government bodies are paying attention on strengthening surveillance systems. These systems have the potential to detect such incidents with ease and allow concerned authorities to take necessary on-time measures. From trespassing to public intoxication, artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to detect such crimes.

Hanam, a city in South Korea recently announced its intentions of installing 68 AI-based cameras in areas with high crime rates. These devices have the ability to recognize objects and can also compare collected image information with the existing data. Therefore, similar developments present growth prospects for the smart camera system market.

Software Segment to Witness Exponential Demand

The software segment is expected to grow at an accelerated pace from 2019 to 2027. The evolution of technology from single-feature to full-feature solutions assist in eliminating inaccuracies and provide precision in data processing and image capturing. Manufacturers in the smart camera system market are expanding their efforts to support joint data analysis between the cloud and the cameras. All these factors signal positive growth of the smart camera system market.

Some well-established players in the smart camera system market are Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co.,Ltd., Raptor Photonics Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and FLIR Systems, Inc.

Smart Camera System Market: Segmentation

Smart Camera System Market, by Component

Hardware

Camera



Box Camera





Dome Camera





Bullet Camera



Video Management System

Software

Services

Professional



Managed

Smart Camera System Market, by Application

License Plate Recognition

Surveillance

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

Facial Recognition (Identity Access Management)

Smart Camera System Market, by Industry

Government

Traffic Surveillance



Toll Road Cameras

Transportation

Railway Stations



Airports



Marine

Commercial

Retail



BFSI



Education



OEM



Others (Healthcare and Hospitality)

Residential

Smart Cities

Smart Camera System Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

