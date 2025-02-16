smart Accelerates Sustainable Mobility in the UAE with Unprecedented Offers on Electric Vehicles

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- smart, the premium contemporary automotive brand, is driving the future of sustainable mobility in the UAE with the launch of exceptional, customer-centric offers on its cutting-edge electric vehicle lineup. This initiative demonstrates smart's commitment to supporting the UAE's ambitious sustainability goals and accelerating the nation's transition to electric transportation.



Presented by AW Rostamani Group (AWR Group) in the UAE, a name synonymous with automotive excellence for over 50 years, smart is making electric vehicle ownership more accessible than ever with these new market-leading offers. Ranging from flexible financing solutions to comprehensive warranties on cars and batteries, the incentives have been designed with a focus on delivering exceptional customer value, making the transition to electric mobility seamless and rewarding.

For a limited time, customers can experience the smart #1 and smart #3 with an attractive 0% interest financing plan for 5 years, including a 3-month deferral on the first payment. Further enhancing the ownership experience, smart is offering a 5-year/120,000 km warranty on the vehicle and an 8-year/160,000 km warranty on the battery.

Roberto Colucci, Director of Electric Vehicles, AWR Group said: "At smart, we believe the transition to electric mobility presents a unique opportunity: to not only make a responsible environmental choice, but also to elevate the driving experience. These accessible financing options and comprehensive long-term guarantees empower our customers to embrace electric vehicles with complete confidence, removing any barriers to entry. We are proud to contribute to the UAE's vision for a greener future by providing innovative solutions that prioritise sustainability, whilst also keeping customer comfort at the forefront."

Building on the steady rise in electric vehicle sales in the UAE, smart aims to support the nation's goal of 25% electric vehicle penetration in new car sales by 2035. With the UAE's electric vehicle market projected to reach 22.32% of new car sales by 2029, and forecasts indicating over 50% adoption by 2050, smart is playing a pivotal role in accelerating this progress.

smart's commitment extends beyond its vehicles, with a vision to deliver flexible and reliable transportation solutions that pave the way for a sustainable future. Customers can experience the smart #1 and smart #3 at conveniently located showrooms in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

About smart

Since the birth of the brand in the 90s, smart has always maintained the vision of exploring the best solutions for future urban mobility. In 2019, smart Automobile Co., Ltd. was officially established. With a forward-looking "China-Europe dual-home" global development strategy, smart is committed to developing into a world-leading, new-premium, intelligent and all-electric auto brand.

In 2020, Mercedes-Benz and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group announced that the two global automotive groups have formed a joint venture for the smart brand, headquartered in Hangzhou Bay, Ningbo.Geely's global R&D network is responsible for the engineering and development of the new models, with production plant in China.

About AW Rostamani Group

AW Rostamani Group is a leading multi-sector family business in the Middle East, driven by a legacy of over seven decades. Its operations span across a diverse range of sectors including automotive, real estate, retail, lighting solutions, travel, logistics, agritech and sustainable packaging. The Group serves over 155,000 customers and 24,000 businesses annually, supported by a diverse team of more than 3,000 employees.Bottom of Form

Guided by its purpose to enrich lives across generations, AW Rostamani Group is dedicated to building purposeful businesses that meaningfully impacts people, industries and the planet. By championing innovation, sustainability, and progress, AW Rostamani Group leads transformative change - creating a future where opportunity and progress go hand in hand.

Rooted in its rich legacy and guided by its values, AW Rostamani Group continues to lead with focus on the future, nurturing partnerships and delivering excellence across its operations.

For more information, visit www.awrostamani.com.

