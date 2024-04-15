SlotsCalendar Heralds its Launch in the Brazilian Market

BUCHAREST, Romania, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SlotsCalendar continues its expansion by launching into a new market: Brazil. The iGaming affiliate brand recognizes the South American state's potential as a market full of potential users in need of guidance. SlotsCalendar Brazil welcomes users with a tailor-made platform that fits the needs of its visitors both in content and presentation.

SlotsCalendar has already launched bespoke platforms for the British and American markets. Both jurisdictions (multiple ones within the USA) have well-known high standards that focus on player protection and financial fairness.

The affiliate-brand adapted its business model without compromising its quality. The results indicate that SlotsCalendar managed to both comply with regulatory requirements and succeed in its mission. Expansion to a new market was merely a natural step in the company's evolution.

What Can Brazilian Users Expect from SlotsCalendar?

The personnel behind SlotsCalendar believe in the brand's vision and helpfulness. Its operational principles and goals are showcased in a trademark environment. They go beyond the company's status as an iGaming affiliate and provide tailor-made content that respects high standards of craft.

An All-Portuguese platform: Brazilians who will be using the services of SlotsCalendar will enjoy the site's content in Brazilian Portuguese. There will be no need for translation, nor will there be any confusion.

Recommendations that are viable for the Brazilian market: The content will be adapted more than just linguistically; it will provide recommendations of iGaming products and operators that Brazilian users can enjoy without geographical restrictions.

A commitment to quality and fairness: The SlotsCalendar way never compromises on quality. Brazilians can be sure that they will receive fair and unbiased content.

A Word From SlotsCalendar's CEO, Viorel Stan :

'I would like to thank and acknowledge our team at SlotsCalendar for their continuous commitment to our goals. The launch of our platform in the Brazilian market is yet another stepping stone for our ambition of adapting our business model in various jurisdictions. We believe that our way of helping players is viable, and we'd like to share it with them.'

About SlotsCalendar

SlotsCalendar is an iGaming affiliate brand that strives to provide the most qualitative and complete services as both an offer aggregator and an informative platform. Its business model and its viability paid dividends, as proven by its traffic of over 3 million users in 2023.

