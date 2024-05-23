SlotsCalendar Expands Its Brand and Launches in the UK Market

BUCHAREST, Romania, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's yet another new launch for SlotsCalendar, this time in the British market. The brand announces its expansion by starting to offer bespoke services for players in the UK. The product is the brand-new SlotsCalendar.org.uk – a platform where enthusiasts can find access to high-quality iGaming services.



It's no secret that the UKGC, the British regulator in the field of iGaming, operates with the utmost exigence. Not only is it protective of its players, but it also imposes high operational standards on all of its licensees and affiliate entities. SlotsCalendar's business practices managed to meet these standards leading up to the launch of its UK-centric platform.

This natural step was to be expected of SlotsCalendar. The platform registered over 3 million users over the course of 2023, with an incremental rise forecasted for 2024. Moreover, the brand has recently experienced a significant expansion in other markets with launches in the US and Brazil.

Viorel Stan, SlotsCalendar's CEO, Addresses the Launch:

'It fills me with pride and joy to witness the fruits of our team's thorough work and dedication. The UK is a market that entails operating spotlessly while addressing a public with high expectations and a significant knowledge level. Our redaction team and everyone behind the scenes have done a tremendous job of complying with all the operating requirements according to the UKGC's standards. Our initiatives are in full bloom, but this launch is a statement of quality and commitment.'

Why SlotsCalendar Trusts Its UK-Optimized Platform:

Time and success will tell how viable SlotsCalendar's UK platform is. Until then, the brand and the team behind it propose a business model that has proven viable in multiple significant markets. UK-based players can rely on SlotsCalendar to:

Recommend strictly UKGC-approved iGaming brands with impeccable licensing and high operating standards

Offer properly redacted content with both in-depth and comprehensive presentation approaches

Provide diversified and all-encompassing information that aims to aid an incremental increase in player skill and awareness

Promote and raise awareness of the importance of responsibility

About SlotsCalendar

SlotsCalendar is a brand that operates in the field of affiliation. It serves as an aggregator of iGaming products and services, provides up-to-date information, and keeps in tun with the industry's trends and shifts.

