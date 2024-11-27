Slice Mobile launches special Black Friday offers

Double Data Deal for Life

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of Black Friday, Slice Mobile is enhancing its popular plans—Mini, Middy, and Biggie—by offering double the data. Both new and existing customers can benefit from this upgrade for life, as long as they remain on the same plan.

Available Deals:

Mini Plan: Now 20GB for £10

Now 20GB for £10 Middy Plan: Now 60GB for £15

Now 60GB for £15 Biggie Plan : Now 200GB for £20

Now 200GB for £20 Bigger Biggie Plan: Already unlimited at £30

Unlimited Plan for £5 for 3 Months

For a limited time, Slice Mobile is offering the Bigger Biggie unlimited plan for just £5 per month for the first three months. Normally priced at £30, customers can access this discount by applying the promo code FIVER at checkout. With eSIM technology, users can connect within minutes without waiting for a physical SIM card.

Key Benefits of the Offer:

Unlimited data, texts, and calls, eliminating mid-month worries.

Instant eSIM setup through the app, bypassing delivery delays.

EU roaming up to 30GB included.

Flexible, rolling monthly plan.

A 7-day free trial to experience the service risk-free.

An impressive 83% discount on the first three months, saving £75 in total.

Simple sign-up: apply promo code FIVER at checkout.

This limited-time offer is available until 11th December 2024, making it the perfect opportunity for those seeking a flexible and affordable mobile plan.

How to Get Started

New users can join Slice Mobile, or current users can switch their free trial to a paid plan via the Slice app during the promotional period.