Sleep Aid Global Market to Surpass USD 50 Billion Mark by 2028 | DelveInsight

The global sleep aid market is predicted to surge owing to the growing prevalence of sleep disorders such as insomnia, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and narcolepsy, among others. Furthermore, rising risk factors for sleeping disorders such as depression, smoking, alcohol use, increased screen time, longer working hours, and others, as well as an increase in sleep awareness programs, are driving sleep aid market expansion.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Sleep Aid Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading sleep aid companies' market shares, challenges, sleep aid market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market sleep aid companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Sleep Aid Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global sleep aid market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global sleep aid market during the forecast period. Notable sleep aid companies such as Pfizer Inc., Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Eisai Co., Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Harmony Biosciences, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., Procter & Gamble, Arlak Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Lumiera Health Inc, VedaOils, Forest Essentials, Neurim Pharmaceuticals LTD, and several others, are currently operating in the sleep aid market.

and several others, are currently operating in the sleep aid market. In February 2023 , Arlak Biotech announced the launch of Superior Quality Arlak Melatonin Spray which offers convenient and efficient supplementation of the body's natural melatonin production for better sleep in India .

announced the launch of Superior Quality Arlak Melatonin Spray which offers convenient and efficient supplementation of the body's natural melatonin production for better sleep in . In August 2021 , Vivos Therapeutics received 510(k) market clearance from the US FDA for its mmRNA (modified mandibular Repositioning Nighttime Appliance) device to treat mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

To read more about the latest highlights related to the sleep aid market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Sleep Aid Market Report

Sleep Aid Overview

Sleep aids are substances or techniques designed to help individuals attain restful and rejuvenating sleep. These aids encompass a range of options, from over-the-counter supplements and prescription medications to relaxation techniques and lifestyle adjustments. Sleep aids work by influencing the body's natural sleep-wake cycle, helping to induce sleep or improve its quality. While they can be beneficial for those grappling with insomnia or irregular sleep patterns, it's crucial to approach their use judiciously, consulting healthcare professionals and being aware of potential side effects or dependencies. Incorporating a balanced sleep routine, a calming bedtime environment and healthy sleep hygiene practices alongside sleep aids can contribute to attaining sustainable and revitalizing sleep.

Sleep Aid Market Insights

North America held the largest share of the sleep aids market in 2021, with 40.12%. This can be attributed to the rising occurrence of mental illnesses and sleep disorders such as depression, anxiety, insomnia, and obstructive sleep apnea, to name a few. Furthermore, rising rates of risk factors impacting sleep quality, such as obesity, stress, and others, will have an impact on the rise of sleep aids in the North American region.

In addition, rising strategic actions like approvals, launches, acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations, among others, would enhance the country's overall sleep aid market. For example, Idorsia Ltd reported in January 2022 that QUVIVIQTM (daridorexant) has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adult patients with insomnia characterized by difficulties with sleep onset and/or sleep maintenance.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the sleep aid market, get a snapshot of the Sleep Aid Market Outlook

Sleep Aid Market Dynamics

The sleep aids market is experiencing increased product demand as a result of an increase in the number of risk factors for sleep disorders such as depression, obesity, and smoking, among others, which is becoming a major market driver for the sleep aids market. Another key factor influencing people's sleep quality is the growth in screen time and the number of working hours.

Similarly, the widespread use of portable electronic devices and the normalization of screen media devices in bedrooms is related to a significant incidence of poor sleep, which affects the majority of teenagers as well as toddlers, preschoolers, and school-age children. These causes, whether directly or indirectly, contribute to poor sleeping patterns, which eventually lead to the development of significant sleeping disorders, boosting the demand for sleep aids. Furthermore, product development activities such as new pharmaceutical approvals are likely to contribute to the expansion of the global sleep aids market.

However, the negative effects of sleep drugs and the underdiagnosis of sleep problems which leads to a lack of treatment may limit the growth of the sleep aid devices market.

Get a sneak peek at the sleep aid market dynamics @ Sleep Aid Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2020–2028 Sleep Aid Market CAGR ~17% Sleep Aid Market Size by 2028 USD 51.4 Billion Key Sleep Aid Companies Pfizer Inc., Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Eisai Co., Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Harmony Biosciences, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., Procter & Gamble, Arlak Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Lumiera Health Inc, VedaOils, Forest Essentials, Neurim Pharmaceuticals LTD, among others

Sleep Aid Market Assessment

Sleep Aid Market Segmentation

Sleep Aid Market Segmentation By Product Type: Pharmaceuticals [Prescription, Over The Counter (OTC), Herbal And Dietary Supplements], Sleep Aid Devices

Pharmaceuticals [Prescription, Over The Counter (OTC), Herbal And Dietary Supplements], Sleep Aid Devices

Sleep Aid Market Segmentation By Application: Insomnia, Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), Narcolepsy and Others

Insomnia, Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), Narcolepsy and Others

Sleep Aid Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which MedTech key players in the sleep aid market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Sleep Aid Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Sleep Aid Market 7 Sleep Aid Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Sleep Aid Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the sleep aid market by 2028? Click to get a snapshot of the Sleep Aid Market Trends

Related Reports

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key obstructive sleep apnea companies, including Apnimed, Therapix Biosciences, Axsome Therapeutics/ Jazz Pharmaceuticals among others.

Sleep Apnea Market

Sleep Apnea Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key sleep apnea companies, including Apnimed, Therapix Biosciences, Axsome Therapeutics/ Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and among others.

Sleep Apnea Implants Market

Sleep Apnea Implants Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key sleep apnea implants companies, including Medtronic, Siesta Medical, Inspire Medical Systems, among others.

Narcolepsy Market

Narcolepsy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key narcolepsy companies, including Centessa Pharmaceuticals, Ono Pharma, Harmony Biosciences, Reset Therapeutics, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP