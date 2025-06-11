S.L. Benfica Launches First Ever Immersive Store with AI Concierge Powered by Infinite Reality

Ahead of FIFA Club World Cup, Benfica debuts immersive fan experience with virtual locker room, 3D merch store, and lifelike conversational AI Multilingual assistant

LISBON, Portugal, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Reality (iR)™, a global leader in immersive digital experiences, today announced a landmark partnership with S.L. Benfica, one of Europe's most storied football clubs, to launch the Benfica Immersive Store. This immersive web experience allows fans to engage with the club's content and shop the latest merchandise, all with a dynamic, lifelike AI multilingual concierge that assists customers in real time, helping them find products inside a Benfica-branded 3D locker room. Available now on the team's website at www.slbenfica.pt and built using Infinite Reality's proprietary software, the Benfica Immersive Store launch is the first time a professional football club has leveraged a virtual experience to power their official merch store.

"Sports fans today crave deeper connections with their favorite clubs beyond traditional media," said Sam Huber, CEO of MENA and Global President of Enterprise at Infinite Reality. "Benfica is redefining the online fan experience—combining immersive 3D environments, seamless commerce, and AI-powered personalization to deliver engagement at global scale. This model allows any team, club, athlete, or major sporting event to meet fans where they are and elevate fandom beyond the field through interactive, gamified experiences."

Fans can explore this experience directly on Benfica's current website, no additional download or special headset required. Key features include:

Agentic AI Shopping Concierge: A smart AI agent that helps fans explore the site using voice commands, available in multiple languages

Interactive 3D Merchandise Store: A virtual locker room showcasing team merch - directly integrated into Benfica's existing store

FIFA Club World Cup Content: Behind-the-scenes content from Benfica's historic journey in the tournament

User-Friendly Navigation: Intuitive design with seamless scrolling, so fans of all tech levels can explore easily

"At Sport Lisboa e Benfica, we're constantly seeking innovative ways to connect with our global fanbase," said José Gandarez, Vice President at SL Benfica. "This immersive platform developed with Infinite Reality Enterprise represents the future of digital fan engagement. As we prepare for our FIFA Club World Cup debut, we're proud to offer supporters a new and exciting way to experience our club, access content, and feel closer to the team regardless of their physical location."

The Benfica Immersive Store, was built leveraging Infinite Reality's full stack of immersive software and services to drive revenue and brand engagement, including strategy and concepting, 3D design, AI agent training, engineering, hosting, analytics and more. The Benfica Immersive Store also leverages Infinite Reality's new generative web and agentic AI product suite, which powers real-time video chat with lifelike AI agents that greet and help customers.