SKYPAD Launches EMEA Platform to Drive Collaboration Between Retailers and Brands

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky I.T. Group, a global leader in retail SaaS analytics and home to SKYPAD – the platform where retailers and brands analyze and collaborate on sell-through performance metrics – announced today the launch of its SKYPAD EMEA Solution.

SKYPAD EMEA is a regional offering designed to modernize the way sell-through information is shared and analyzed between Retailers and Brands in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

"Retailers are looking for a more efficient way to share sell-through data with their brand community, and brands need this information in order to drive in-season opportunities with Buyers," said Gil Hakami, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Sky I.T. Group. "It's a win for both sides, driving productivity and collaboration through a self-serve digital platform."

Adopted today by more than 70% of the Luxury Fashion, Footwear and Cosmetics industry, the SKYPAD platform meets the needs across the organization with the perfect mix of industry standard and self-serve reports. SKYPAD EMEA adopts popular features designed for the U.S. market combined with added functionality to support users across Europe, The Middle East and Asia, such as multi-currency toggles, country and region reporting, area manager views, calendar integrations, data-availability timing, and much more.

Since 2018, SKYPAD user growth has erupted at a rate of +400%, with 35% of user-growth attributed to Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific regions. Today, the SKYPAD platform is currently utilized by well over 2,000 brands and buyers across the globe.

"We quickly noticed that close to 60% of SKYPAD interest comes from overseas. The most appropriate response was to develop an offering that addresses regional needs," said Jay Hakami, CEO of Sky I.T. Group. "There are many similarities between SKYPAD U.S. and SKYPAD EMEA yet, each platform is uniquely designed and tailored to serve local retailers and the brands utilizing it."

The SKYPAD EMEA platform launch follows a recent expansion by Sky I.T. Group establishing its second headquarters in London, England. As the retail industry begins its resurgence following the global pandemic, it is imperative to establish an efficient data-sharing program that gives retailers and brands the visibility they need to work smarter, together.

If you are interested in hearing more about SKYPAD and/or Sky I.T. Group's launch of SKYPAD EMEA: http://www.skyitgroup.com

About Sky I.T. Group

Sky I.T. Group is the home of SKYPAD a leading B2B SaaS platform that connects wholesalers and retailers on a single platform to share, report, and collaborate on in-season product sales/inventory performance, demand, and trends at retail. The SKYPAD user community includes over 2,000 buyers and brands from a variety of categories including Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, LVMH, Kering, Tory Burch, and L'Oréal. Today, SKYPAD reports on over 20+ Billion in sales across 250 retailers and 10,000 stores. For more information, visit www.skyitgroup.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1215318/SKYPAD_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.skyitgroup.com



SOURCE Sky I.T. Group