Skyline Tower Named as New York's Top Selling Luxury Real Estate Development in 2019

Located in Prosper, Texas , Legacy Gardens is an upscale boutique 300-acre single-family masterplan community. The perfectly-sized development provides all the amenities and lifestyle benefits of a large, master-planned community with the intimacy of a smaller, more connected neighborhood.

, Legacy Gardens is an upscale boutique 300-acre single-family masterplan community. The perfectly-sized development provides all the amenities and lifestyle benefits of a large, master-planned community with the intimacy of a smaller, more connected neighborhood. Mantua, a 25-year project with a 2,950-acre mixed-use community within two cities, Van Alstyne and Anna, Texas , will be reshaping the growth of North Texas . The first phase of the development, called Mantua Point, will include nature trails, beautiful amenities, a dog park, a pool and several gathering areas. Ultimately, the development is projected to have more than 6,000 homes and over 600 acres of commercial, office and mixed-use space while adding more jobs and a building a better economy in both Van Alstyne and Anna .

While Skyline Tower is well underway with an impressive sales performance in 2019, Risland is developing world class residential and commercial real estate projects through a vertically integrated operating model. It combines the talent of local professionals using local vendors utilizing the experience and resources of its international partners to accomplish this goal. Risland seeks to develop profitable projects and focus on the responsibility to the surrounding environment and the well-being of the neighboring communities. They are committed to be successful in the local market and using green practices and be mindful of social responsibilities while promoting healthy lifestyles for individuals, families and providing jobs to the local community and the society at large.

Risland also plays a big part globally in the real estate market while keeping a close watch on global sustainable developments. With 12 projects around the world including the United States, New Zealand, Australia, Thailand, India, Indonesia, etc., it is becoming an innovative driver in both urban developments and residential markets.

About Skyline Tower

Skyline Tower is Long Island City's most visible address. Located at 3 Court Square, Long Island City. A grand, elegant and sky-high condominium in Long Island City and all of Queens, rises 67 stories, offering striking 360-degree panoramic views of Manhattan. It is scheduled to be fully complete in early 2020. A best-in-class amenities and iconic architecture. This gleaming glass tower features distinctive residences and inviting community spaces, crafted with the highest standards of excellence.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1094111/Skyline_Tower_located_on_Long_Island_City.jpg

Related Links

www.bgy.com.cn



SOURCE Country Garden Holdings