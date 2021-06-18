Sky Medical Technology wins Liverpool Echo Regional Business Award 2021

The Innovation and Technology Award recognises the company that has developed the most innovative new product, system, or process over the past year which has had a positive impact on local businesses and people. Sky won the award for its geko™ device: a wearable medical device - the size of a wristwatch - which helps address a variety of acute and chronic medical conditions, including complications related to swelling after surgery, the closure of hard-to-heal wounds, and the prevention of life-threatening blood clots.

The geko™ device is applied at the knee and works by sending a small electrical pulse down the lower leg to increase blood circulation to around 60 percent of walking, without raising a patient's resting heart rate or blood pressure. The geko™ device sends a gentle electrical pulse into the lower leg every second that stimulates the calf muscles and increases blood circulation, reducing the risk of Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) – otherwise known as blood clots. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the geko™ device was purchased for the NHS Nightingale hospitals and used in other NHS hospitals as part of wider clinical response to help tackle blood clotting caused by the virus.

"Bringing a new technology into any healthcare environment is a huge undertaking, one which requires extensive clinical data. Winning this award is testament to the hard work of everyone at Sky Medical Technology and our clinician partners across the NHS and private medical institutes; together we have developed a technology capable of improving treatment options and patient outcomes, while also positively transforming healthcare at a time when it needs it the most," said Bernard Ross, Founder of CEO of Sky Medical Technology and Firstkind.

Sky Medical Technology is addressing some of the most serious life-threatening and limiting illnesses that impact people's lives through innovative and non-invasive technology. The company is actively exploring further uses for the geko™ device including complications related to swelling after surgery as well as the closure of hard-to-heal wounds (leg ulcers). Clinical research continues in these areas with initial findings extremely positive.

The geko™ device is the first bioelectronic therapy of its kind to receive regulatory clearance from both the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for blood clot prevention in both surgical and non-surgical patients. The company has 175 registered patents in its portfolio and the geko™ is actively being used in hospitals across the globe.

