Skin turning brown like apples -- Korean research team suggests solutions

The research team, DEMAR3 suggested a product called Etsere 62 Burning that utilizes nucleation effects as a solution to resolve the pigmentation of skin by oxidation.

Nucleation is an effect where an explosive reaction occurs when the nucleus of the catalyst meets another material. The research team stated that "The nucleation effect was applied to Etsere 62 Burning in order to utilize the reaction to catalyze and amplify its effects."

By applying nucleation effect, Etsere 62 Burning enables the first product to act as the catalyst of another second product, enabling each to support and maximize their individual effects, which led the team to suggest using both products together to get the full desired effect.

SOURCE Natural Substances Lab