GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has completed the previously announced acquisition of Presenso Ltd.

Presenso is a company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI)-based predictive maintenance software. Presenso's AI capability enables production plants to find and act on anomalies that were previously difficult to detect, automatically and without the need to employ data scientists.

Presenso's competence will be used to strengthen SKF's Rotating Equipment Performance offer.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

Previous press release:

7 October 2019 "SKF acquires industrial AI company" [link]

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations

tel: 46-31-337-6576, mobile: 46-725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations

Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337-2104; 46-705-472-104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-completes-acquisition-of-presenso,c2950610

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/2950610/1133792.pdf Full release in pdf

SOURCE SKF