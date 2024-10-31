SKF completes acquisition of John Sample Group

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has completed the previously announced acquisition of John Sample Group's (JSG) Lubrication and Flow Management businesses. JSG is a well-established lubrication system and full-service solutions provider founded in 1921.

"We're glad to welcome our new colleagues from JSG to SKF. This acquisition strengthens our regional capabilities in South-East-Asia and Oceania, with a particular focus on customers in engineered solutions, heavy industries and mobile equipment," says Philipp Herlein, Managing Director, SKF Lubrication Management.

JSG had approximately SEK 550 million of net sales in their latest fiscal year and 85 employees, with operations in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia and Singapore. The company will be integrated into SKF's existing lubrication management business.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

Previous press release:

14 August 2024: "SKF makes strategic acquisition to strengthen its lubrication management capabilities" [link]

