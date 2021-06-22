SKAL International partners with WTTC's on the #SafeTravels Stamp Initiative

SKAL International, after becoming a member of the WTTC Associate Community, supporting WTTC's #SafeTravels Stamp by opening the initiative to its global membership in over 100 countries.

MALAGA, Spain, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In March 2021, SKAL International has become an official member of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Associate Community. SKAL International has been working closely with WTTC since early 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world.

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) is the global authority on the economic and social contribution of Travel & Tourism. WTTC promotes sustainable growth for the Travel & Tourism sector, working with governments and international institutions to create jobs, drive exports and generate prosperity. Council Members are the Chairs, Presidents, and Chief Executives of the world's leading private sector Travel & Tourism businesses. The World Travel & Tourism Council of 2020 is an organization that has developed enormously since its inception, yet it still holds the same core values and purpose. WTTC's Members remain the driving force behind its activities and policies.

"The current situation presents challenges that require all our collective energy. In this context, alliances between organizations are also crucial to building the necessary significant social pact. Building bridges is fundamental, and collaborations are the cornerstone to foster understanding and broad consensus. For this reason, Skal International continues to strengthen ties and promote joint work with prominent organizations in the sector to reconstruct the tourism industry. In addition to our ongoing work with the UNWTO, we have recently formalized a new alliance with the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). We are now an associate member of WTTC. We have recently endorsed the Supporting Women in Travel & Tourism initiative, a document that recognizes the contribution of women around the world and the importance of an equitable environment for women to thrive as leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators," Said Daniela Otero, CEO, SKAL International.

In the framework of the cooperation agreement with the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), SKAL International is now participating in rebuilding the tourism industry. As of June 8, 2021, SKAL International has become an authorized partner of WTTC to issue a "WTTC Safe Travels Stamp" for all Skål members who would like to apply and qualify for it.

The WTTC #SafeTravels Stamp was created for travelers to recognize destinations and businesses worldwide that have adopted the #SafeTravels health and hygiene global standardized Protocols. Eligible companies such as hotels, restaurants, airlines, cruise lines, tour operators, attractions, short-term rentals car, rentals outdoor, shopping, transportation, and airports will be able to use the stamp once WTTC outlines the health and hygiene protocols have been implemented.

"One of SKAL's stated objectives is to promote the development of the Travel and Tourism Industry worldwide through global partnerships. Our alliance with the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) is of strategic importance to our organization. We are proud of CEO Daniela Otero's work with the WTTC. As an Associate Member, we firmly support the Security and Travel Facilitation initiative WTTC #SafeTravels Stamp to help the industry recover from the Pandemic and re-start travel," said Bill Rheaume, World President, SKAL International.

The WTTC #SafeTravels Stamp aims to align the private sector with common standards to ensure the safety of its workforce and travelers as each country or region moves to the "new normal." The stamp allows travelers to recognize businesses worldwide that have adopted this global health, hygiene, sanitation, and physical distancing protocols issued by the WTTC to Covid-19.

SKAL International is the world's largest global network of Tourism Professionals with over 12,700 members globally in over 100 countries, promoting Tourism, Business, and Friendship worldwide since 1934. Its members are Directors and Executives of the Tourism sector who relate to each other to address common interest issues, improve a business network, and promote destinations. For more information about SKAL International and membership, please visit skal.org.

