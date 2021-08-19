SK-II Drops Iconic Skincare Campaign Remake For New "My PITERA Story" Docu-Series With Four Global Celebrities

"When I first heard about this project, I asked "Really? Are we really doing this again? But I was clear on one thing - this is not a repeat. If it was, I will consider myself a failure." shared Tangwei , reflecting on the process of filming the remake for " My PITERA™ Story ". " 10 years. It's been 10 years with SK-II and PITERA™ Essence has always been there for me. Since the beginning till this day, SK-II is my Miracle Water. I think the first step of loving yourself starts with good skin. When you learn to love your skin, you learn to love yourself. PITERA™ Essence has changed my skin and life. It is irreplaceable to me, my one and only."

"It's been more than 10 years since I've been using PITERA™ Essence so it's like part of my life. Each CM I did with SK-II was memorable. It's the type of CM that makes my heart race," added Ayase Haruka, as she opened up about filming her remake for "My PITERA™ Story". "Looking back at my very first CM, I do feel a little embarrassed. But being able to completely remake this again makes me truly happy. I am who I am and was able to change my attitude towards caring for my skin because of this meeting with SK-II and PITERA™ when I was 25 years old. SK-II is my partner. That is how I feel."

Talking about her journey with PITERA™ Essence, Chloe Moretz shared, "Here I am, almost 4 years since the first ad for the Bare Skin Project, to share my PITERA™ story. My first PITERA™ Essence bottle gave me the courage to go bare skin in such a public way. Lately, my life has gotten really busy with filming. And that busyness hasn't exactly been kind to my skin. But after a few years with PITERA™, I am pretty sure my skin will be able to stand up to the close scrutiny and I could pull off this remake."

"Doing this remake holds a lot of meaning for me. For over 7 years now, PITERA™ Essence has been a constant to me. It's been my essential travel companion, work companion, giving me confidence that my skin will be at its best no matter the situation l am in," added Nini. "We've gone through a lot together. PITERA™ Essence is my skin's best friend."

"My PITERA™ Story" docu-series is SK-II's latest collection of stories about its iconic PITERA™ Essence. Through the years, SK-II has been on a journey to decode pop culture - entertainment, music and art - to bring to life its stories of PITERA™ and transformation to Crystal Clear Skin in new and meaningful ways for its consumers over generations. This started from authentic celebrity testimonials in its early days to bold challenges with 2017's "Face The Wild Face the Camera" with National Geographic and 2018's "Bare Skin Project" with Magnum Photos and even an industry-first beauty entertainment web-series with 2019's "Bare Skin Chat" and "PITERA™ Masterclass" featuring comedians James Corden, Naomi Watanabe and singer-song writer John Legend.

PITERA™ Essence is SK-II's signature and most awarded bestseller. With its unchanged formula, PITERA™ Essence contains over 90% PITERA™ - SK-II's exclusive and naturally derived ingredient crafted from a proprietary fermentation process of a unique yeast strain. Dubbed as "Miracle Water" in Asia, the Facial Treatment Essence is loved by millions of women around the world for its transformative power to Crystal Clear Skin[1].

"At SK-II, we are always looking out for new and interesting ways to connect with our consumers and bring to life our brand story - the story of PITERA™ and real transformation to Crystal Clear Skin. We constantly experiment with various pop culture codes - entertainment, music, art and even animation to tell these stories," shared GaYoon Jung, Senior Brand Director, Global SK-II. "The one thing that does not change as we do this is our commitment to authenticity. This is our core brand value and truth, one that we share with our consumers, especially the millennials and Gen Z. With "My PITERA™ Story" our first docu-series about PITERA™, we are going one step further with this, getting up close and personal with our celebrity brand ambassadors in intimate and authentic conversations about their life and skin."

About SK-II

For more than 40 years, SK-II has touched the lives of millions of women around the world through skin and life transformation. The fascinating story behind SK-II began with a quest to understand why elderly sake brewers had wrinkled faces, but extraordinarily soft and youthful-looking hands. These hands were in constant contact with the sake fermentation process. It took years of research for scientists to isolate the miracle ingredient PITERA™, a naturally-derived liquid from the yeast fermentation process. Since then, SK-II with PITERA™ has become a special secret shared by celebrities all over the world such as Chloe Grace Moretz, Simone Biles, Tangwei, Nini, Chun Xia, Haruka Ayase and Kasumi Arimura and Naomi Watanabe. For the latest news and in-depth information, please visit http://www.sk-ii.com.

