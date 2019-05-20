Sitetracker releases work management solution to reduce cycle times and connect projects, assets, and people

ORLANDO, Florida, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Sitetracker Platform, with its new Work Management module, will reduce cycle times by:

Improving first-time fix rates

Creating automated maintenance schedules

Accurately matching people's unique skills with job needs

Easily dispatching crews to the right site at the right time

Sitetracker, the global standard for managing high-volume telecom projects, announced today at the WIA Connectivity Expo the release of a comprehensive Work Management module to its industry-leading project and asset management platform.

"The addition of Work Management to the core Sitetracker platform underscores our belief that the telecom industry needs a single end-to-end solution to manage cycle times efficiently," said Giuseppe Incitti, CEO of Sitetracker. "Now with Sitetracker Work Management, our customers can dispatch the right people, tools, and assets to the right place at the right time to ensure the fastest deployment, maintenance, and break-fix resolution cycles in the industry."

As a natural extension of Sitetracker's current project and asset management platform, Sitetracker's Work Management module allows telecom industry-leaders to:

Improve first-time fix rates

Create automated maintenance schedules

Accurately match people's unique skills with job needs

Easily dispatch crews to the right site at the right time

"With features like preventative maintenance, ticket management, inventory & asset tracking, and dispatching, we anticipate our customers using our Work Management module for new and exciting use cases," said Tim May, CTO & Co-Founder of Sitetracker. "This latest release will streamline operations and capitalize on individuals' unique skillsets and strengths to set new industry benchmarks and keep you ahead of your competition."

Turn-key service provider, Tower Engineering Professionals (TEP), led by CEO Andy Haldane, has always understood the power of a solution connecting the dots between projects and field workers. "We're the company we are now because we have always looked at the bigger picture. We've delivered value to our customers by manually making sure that we have the right people on the right projects. But, in the current growth climate, with shrinking margins and more high-volume projects than ever before, we need to be smarter about how we leverage our teams' expertise while optimizing their time in the field. Sitetracker's Work Management solution", continues Haldane, "will allow us to take control of not only the how, but the who and the what in one single view."

"I'm constantly humbled by the challenges and successes of our customers. Spending time with industry leaders like TEP to bring Work Management to life has been no exception," adds May. "But, our mission to help our customers find operational excellence is not over, and this latest release is just the tip of the iceberg. Our roadmap, driven by deep partnerships with our customers, will bring the world's best technology and Silicon Valley innovation to those willing to embrace change and capitalize on the huge opportunities of 5G and network densification."

Attending Connect X? Stop past 'Booth A' and demo Work Management for yourself. If not, get in touch to request a custom demo today .

About Sitetracker, Inc.

Sitetracker, Inc. powers the successful deployment of critical infrastructure. As the global standard for managing high-volume projects, the Sitetracker Platform enables growth-focused innovators to optimize the entire asset lifecycle. From the field to the C-suite, Sitetracker enables stakeholders to perfect how they plan, deploy, maintain, and grow their capital asset portfolios. Market leaders in the telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and alternative energy industries — such as Verizon, Nokia, Fortis, Alphabet, and Panasonic — rely on Sitetracker to manage millions of sites and projects representing over $19 billion of portfolio holdings globally. For more information, visit www.sitetracker.com .

About Tower Engineering Professionals, Inc.

TEP is a national telecom engineering services firm with over 600 employees and offices in Raleigh, NC; Denver, CO; Phoenix, AZ; Charlotte, NC; Seattle, WA; Dallas, TX; Houston, TX; Tampa, FL; Indianapolis, IN; Nashville, TN; Portland, OR; Laurel, MD; Atlanta, GA and Rockaway, NJ. For more information, visit www.tepgroup.net .

Related Links

http://www.sitetracker.com



SOURCE Sitetracker