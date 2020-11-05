Sitel Group® Named as Finalist in the European Contact Centre & Customer Service Awards

The leading customer experience company named a finalist in nine categories

COVENTRY, England, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group®, a global leader in end-to-end customer experience (CX) products and solutions, today announced it has been named a finalist in nine categories in the 20th European Contact Centre & Customer Service Awards (ECCCSAs).

In its 20th year, the ECCCSAs is the longest running and largest awards programme in the customer contact industry. The awards recognise organisations across Europe that are leading the way in delivering exceptional service to customers.

As a global leader in CX management, Sitel Group delivers more than 4.5 million experiences every day. As a result of the company's innovative approach to CX and dedication to improving the customer and employee experience one interaction at a time, they have been named as finalists in nine categories including:

Best Innovation in Customer Service

Most Effective Improvement Programme

Best Outsourcing Partnership (Large) - Sitel and Virgin Media

Best Contact Center Support Team - Sitel Workforce Management

Most Effective Learning and Development Initiative

Best Voice of the Employee Programme

Outsourced Contact Centre of the Year - Sitel Serbia

Outsourced Contact Centre of the Year - Sitel and Waitrose

Best Pan-European Contact Centre - Sitel Portugal

"We're thrilled to be named finalists across nine categories in the ECCCSAs," said Olivier Camino, Global COO at Sitel Group. "Our commitment to improving every touchpoint along the customer journey is of paramount importance to our values as an organisation. Additionally, we know that the employee experience directly impacts the CX so it is critical to support our people just as much. I'm proud that we are named finalists across nine categories that recognise all of these efforts."

About Sitel Group®

As a global leader in end-to-end customer experience (CX) products and solutions, Sitel Group® partners with the world's best-loved brands, from Fortune 500 companies to local startups, to design, build and deliver a competitive edge across all customer touchpoints.

With 90,000 people working across the globe – at home, in contact centers and within MAXhubs – we securely connect brands with their customers over 4.5 million times every day in 50+ languages, driving our clients' digital CX strategies forward. Powered by our global strength, local expertise and proprietary technologies, we deliver tailored solutions to fit clients' needs through a consultative, customer-centric approach.

EXP+™, Sitel Group's Enterprise Experience Platform, is a flexible solution with complete cloud capability, designed to simplify the delivery of end-to-end CX services, while boosting efficiency, effectiveness and customer satisfaction. EXP+ creates a robust ecosystem by harnessing the power of four connected product families: Empower, Engage, Explore and Evolve.

With our award-winning culture built on 35+ years of industry-leading experience and commitment to improving the employee experience, we improve business results by pairing innovative design thinking and digital solutions – including self-service, artificial intelligence (AI), automation and data-driven analytics – with the expertise, emotion and empathy of our people to Create Connection. Value Conversation.

