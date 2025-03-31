This move strengthens SITA's offering, integrating processes, tech and design under one end-to-end solution to better advise customers and deliver smarter, more efficient and better airports with smoother passenger experiences.

GENEVA, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As airports invest heavily in automation, biometrics, security, self-service and personalized commercial services, terminal layouts must evolve alongside these innovations. The traditional model involving rows of check-in counters, static security areas, and inefficient passenger flows no longer makes sense. Instead, airports need seamless integration, where smart technology and intelligent design work together to reduce congestion and make the most out of every square meter.

SITA ACQUIRES CCM TO BRING TO LIFE THE AIRPORTS OF THE FUTURE BY INTEGRATING TRAVEL TECH WITH HIGH-END DESIGN

With this in mind, SITA, the global leader in air transport technology, today announced the closure of the acquisition of CCM, headquartered in Milan, Italy, a world-renowned expert and leader in the design, production, and creation of airport interiors. This strategic move aims to redefine how airports function by seamlessly blending technology and interior design to create future-ready spaces.

CCM is synonymous with world famous high-quality Italian design in the airport space. It works with leading architects and designers to create efficient, functional, memorable, and stylish traveler experiences.

"This isn't just about expanding airports," said David Lavorel, CEO at SITA. "It's about reimagining them. With CCM's deep design and execution expertise, we're transforming airports to maximize their existing footprint, optimize passenger flow, and create smarter, more flexible and valuable airport terminal environments that evolve with the changing needs of the industry."

As the leader in passenger processing technology, SITA is at the forefront of managing airport space more efficiently. The industry's transformation demands a new approach to space management, where traditional check-in counters are replaced with innovative designs that reflect modern travel habits.

"Building efficient, tech-enabled environments is crucial for the future of travel. Airports are not just transit points; they mark a moment in a journey, no matter the destination. By integrating our expertise, we bring to life the airports of the future - architecture that is built on tech solutions and driven by efficiency to improve the overall travel experience for passengers and the operations of airport staff," said David Lavorel.

The acquisition of CCM adds valuable design and customer advisory elements to SITA's existing technology, reinforcing its commitment to leading the future of air travel.

Sergio Colella, President, Europe at SITA, added: "The market needs a fundamental shift— where technology and design work together to make airports smarter in using their space for more capacity and with flexibility to support the next generation of travel. That's why we're bringing CCM into the SITA family. By combining our technology and experience in airport operations with their deep understanding of design and space optimization, we are bringing to the market a unique 'technology by design' capability and end-to-end integration from design to operations, all in harmony since the conception of the idea."

For 35 years under the management of the Marinoni family, CCM has worked on more than 300 airports worldwide, designing and delivering terminal spaces that balance efficiency, flexibility, and passenger experience. Now, with SITA's expertise in passenger processing, baggage handling, and AI-driven airport operations, this acquisition will help airport customers integrate technology and design as a single go-to solution, something that was not available up to now.

According to the SITA 2024 Air Transport IT Insights report, 63% of airports are prioritizing self-service, biometrics, mobile apps, and IT spending has surged to $8.9 billion as airports focus on automation, AI, and digitalization. But these investments will only deliver their full impact if airports are physically designed to support them. Technology alone won't fix congestion. It needs smarter layouts, frictionless movement, and an infrastructure that evolves with it.

Monica Oberti has been appointed interim CEO of CCM, bringing decades of extensive expertise in reshaping and repurposing spaces at large scale globally within CCM. Ms Oberti is a member of the founding Marinoni family.

"For too long, airports have had to choose between efficiency and passenger experience. Now, they don't have to. By joining forces with SITA, we can finally bring together the best of both worlds – smart technology, intelligent design, and quality production. Together, we're not just improving airports, we're reshaping them for the future," said Monica Oberti, Interim CEO of CCM.

SITA and CCM are moving fast to integrate their expertise, ensuring that existing customers experience no disruption in service, while opening up new opportunities to optimize their airport environments. The aviation industry is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and airports need solutions that don't just help them catch up but allow them to get ahead.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2653208/SITA.jpg