Sistema_VC Announced as the Best Russian Corporate VC Fund at the 7th Annual Russia Venture Capital Awards

The winners of the 7th Annual Russia Venture Capital Awards, which celebrates the achievements of the best venture capital firms in Russia, have been announced. The ceremony was hosted at the VII Venture Investors Forum in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Russia Venture Capital Awards ceremony is held annually since 2013. The best Russian VC funds, teams, consultants, investments and exit deals of the year were recognized in 7 award categories, as well as a special prize.

The winners are determined by a poll of VC specialists on the Preqveca portal dedicated to the private equity industry and venture financing in Russia and the CIS, and are also based on the results of the M&A consultants' rating . Votes for the own organization and responses from the non-professionals are not counted towards the final results.

Some of the winners of the Russia Venture Capital Awards 2019:

The Best Corporate Fund – Sistema_VC;

The Best International Law Firm in the Russian VC industry – DLA Piper;

VC exit deal of the year – the sale of Parallels;

The investment of the year – the one of Mail.Ru Group and Megafon in Citymobile.

A special prize for the contribution to the development of the VC industry in Russia and CIS countries was awarded to Alexander Galitsky, co-founder and managing partner of Almaz Capital.

"We congratulate all the winners of the Russia Venture Capital Awards and are happy to be among them. It is important that the best VC firms and funds are determined by the actual market players – recognized professionals in the venture capital investments. It is a great honor for us that our colleagues in the VC industry highly appreciated the work of the Sistema_VC fund and our contribution to the development of the Russian venture capital market," says Dmitry Filatov, managing partner at Sistema_VC.

The fund operates at the junction of two cultures: venture capital and corporate. This mixture allows Sistema_VC to use maximum of advantages from both sides: the fund can be flexible as a market fund when needed, but at the same time it has got access to connections and resources of the corporation, being able to provide synergy within the group of its companies.

The full list of the awardees: http://www.preqveca.ru/awards/

The forum webpage: http://cbonds-congress.com/events/461/?l=1

Photos: http://cbonds-congress.com/photos/vii-forum-venchurnykh-investorov/?l=1

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/924590/Sistema_VC_Logo.jpg

