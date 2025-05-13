SIS, LLC Appoints Andrew Rowney as Director of Sales to Lead SIS UK

ATLANTA, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SIS, LLC, a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Business Applications and a premier provider of ERP, CRM and Project Management solutions built on Microsoft Dynamics 365, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Rowney as Director of Sales – UK.

This strategic hire marks a significant step in SIS, LLC's international growth strategy, aimed at extending the reach of its flagship SIS Construct 365 and Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions to new markets. Mr Rowney will spearhead sales operations from the newly established London hub, driving business development efforts across the UK.

Mr Rowney will be instrumental in helping UK-based Heavy Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Energy and Main Contracting firms modernise and streamline their operations through integrated ERP and CRM Microsoft platforms.

"As we continue to scale globally to meet the growing demand for purpose-built solutions in the construction and service industries, Andrew's leadership and experience make him the ideal person to lead our UK efforts," said Mark Kershteyn, Partner of SIS, LLC. "We are excited to welcome him to the SIS team."

"With a strong reputation and proven industry expertise, SIS is perfectly placed to help the construction sector exploit the benefits of digital transformation. Joining the company at such a pivotal time is a tremendous opportunity, and I'm excited to help drive strategic growth and deliver value to our clients across the sector," said Andrew Rowney, Director of Sales, SIS UK.

This move supports SIS's broader mission to deliver end-to-end digital transformation services to project- and service-based organisations worldwide, leveraging the power and flexibility of Microsoft Dynamics 365.

About SIS, LLC

SIS, LLC is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Business Applications and a trusted implementation consultant specialising in ERP, CRM and PM solutions for commercial construction and project/service-driven industries. With a commitment to client success, SIS delivers innovative solutions powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SIS Construct 365.

For more information, please visit www.sisn.com

