Sir Rod Stewart reveals his model masterpiece in the UK

BEER, England, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Britain's #1 model railway magazine, Railway Modeller, has announced an exclusive interview with British rock legend Sir Rod Stewart, showcasing his breath-taking HO scale model railway layout. The intricate "Grand Street & Three Rivers Railroad" is inspired by the bustling cityscapes and industrial grandeur of 1940s America, and has taken over three decades for the singer to craft.

The cover of Railway Modeller January 2025 issue, featuring Sir Rod Stewart

Sir Rod's passion for model railways is brought to life in this expansive, meticulously detailed layout that spans 27 feet by 62 feet. Boasting towering skyscrapers, a 900-foot mainline, bustling docks and intricate urban scenes, it is both a technical marvel and an artistic masterpiece. The January issue provides readers with unparalleled access to the layout's new home in the UK and a candid interview with the rock icon himself.

Having relocated the layout from his Los Angeles residence to his English country estate, Sir Rod reveals the immense work involved in rebuilding and enhancing the setup: "I'm not happy with the lights – we've really got to work on that. "We're going to add some uplights on some of the buildings and skyscrapers. Then we're going to have thunder and lightning, everything but rain put in for effects!" he says with excitement. New features include advanced lighting for day-to-night transitions, sound effects, and a computer-controlled automation system for seamless train operations.

Railway Modeller Editor, Craig Tiley, reflects on the layout's impact: "Sir Rod's dedication and eye for detail elevate this project beyond a simple hobby. It's a world-class exhibit, blending artistry and technology."

Sir Rod's passion for the craft clearly shines through in every detail. He emphasizes the joy of creating the scenery himself, stating, "Nearly all the buildings are either scratch-built or adapted from kits. Nothing is recognizable—everything is unique." And the project isn't complete: extensions to the layout include docks with large-scale ships, mountainous regions, and a dedicated homage to legendary model railway artist George Sellios, plus a significant extension of railway track from the world-leading British manufacturer, PECO.

Sir Rod has also just announced that we he will be performing at Glastonbury 2025 in the Legends slot, and whilst his life as a global music star is hectic, he finds great solace in model-making, spending up to five hours a day in his workshop. He states: "When I walk into my workshop, it's like entering the gates of heaven."

His love for the hobby extends beyond personal enjoyment and Sir Rod hopes to inspire future generations of model railway enthusiasts with what he has done, and inspire others to follow in his footsteps: "It's the greatest hobby in the world," he declares.

In the January 2025 issue, Railway Modeller celebrates this extraordinary achievement, and its 75th anniversary year of publishing with exclusive photos, behind-the-scenes insights, and a deeper look into Sir Rod's creative process. The feature offers inspiration for both railway enthusiasts and those who appreciate the power of passion-driven projects. The magazine's sister publication, Continental Modeller will also feature Sir Rod and his layout, along with other imagery, in its forthcoming January issue on sale from December 17th. | ENDS

About Railway Modeller Magazine

Railway Modeller Magazine has been the UK's premier resource for railway enthusiasts since 1949, offering in-depth features, expert tips, and inspiring layouts for all levels of hobbyists.

Media Contact - David Noel | david.noel@peco.co

Railway Modeller January 2025 - On shelves from 12th December 2024

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2575778/Railway_Modeller.jpg