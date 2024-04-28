SINOTRUK's Product Launch Event Successfully Held in Algeria

ALGIERS, Algeria, April 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 23, SINOTRUK's HOWO brand launch event themed by "Leading Heavy Truck Brand in China: New Opportunity, New Start and New Chapter" was successfully held in Algiers, the capital of Algeria, and was attended by more than 300 people, including Mr. Liu Wei, Vice General Manager of SINOTRUK, Mr. Lan Junjie, Assistant General Manager of SINOTRUK and CEO of African Region, Mr. Song Yang, General Manager of SINOTRUK in West African Region, Mr. Laroussi Amouri, Chairman of AMOURI Group, the Partner of SINOTRUK in Algeria, and Mr. Salem Souiki, Executive Director of SOFRAMIMEX, AMOURI Group, as well as the representatives from leading enterprises in the fields of construction, logistics and transportation and various Chinese-funded enterprises in Algeria. SINOTRUK put 10 main selling models on display, including HOWO 6X4 tractor, 8X4 dump truck, sprinkler truck, cargo truck and special vehicle chassis.

During the event, Mr. Lan Junjie, Assistant General Manager of SINOTRUK and CEO of African Region, described the situation and development layout of SINOTRUK in the Algerian market which demonstrate the strength of SINOTRUK as the "leading heavy truck brand in China", and announced the plan to build a KD factory in Algeria which shows the commitment to deepening the presence in Algeria. Mr. Salem Souiki, Executive Director of SOFRAMIMEX, introduced the main selling products of SINOTRUK and the comprehensive after-sales service network in Algeria which showcase the strong competitiveness of SINOTRUK's products.

SINOTRUK has been deeply cultivating the Algerian market for over 15 years and obtained an import quota of 2,500 vehicles in 2023, making it the only brand to receive the import quota of commercial vehicles in this batch, fully demonstrating the high recognition of SINOTRUK brand in Algerian market. The success of this launch event signifies a qualitative leap in the development of SINOTRUK as the "leading heavy truck brand in China" in Algeria.

In the future, SINOTRUK will make joint efforts with AMOURI to cultivate the Algerian market and make the necessary contributions to the development of Algeria.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2399312/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2399311/image_2.jpg