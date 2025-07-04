Sinopec Launches China's First Floating Offshore PV Project, Advancing Green Energy Innovation

QINGDAO, China, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec"), joining hands with Shandong Province and Qingdao Municipality, has successfully commenced operations of China's first commercial floating offshore photovoltaic (PV) project in a full-seawater environment. Integrated with the pile-based floating PV project launched previously, it is the largest floating PV power station of Sinopec.

Sinopec Brings China’s First Floating Offshore Photovoltaic Project into Operation.

The Project is set to generate 16.7 million kilowatt-hours of green electricity annually and reduce carbon emissions by 14,000 tons. Serving as a pioneering initiative, it aims to promote floating photovoltaic projects in coastal and shallow sea areas within full-seawater environments.

Situated in a sea-connected water area, the floating PV utilizes the seawater surface to optimize space efficiency. Covering approximately 60,000 square meters with an installed capacity of 7.5 megawatts, the station features a zero-emission, high-efficiency, low-cost design. Its innovative structure allows the photovoltaic panels to synchronize with tidal elevations, reducing the distance between the panels and the water surface to about one-tenth of traditional pile-based structures. This design optimizes seawater cooling, enhancing power generation efficiency by 5-8% through the cooling effect.

Sinopec overcame the challenges of applying PV technology in seawater environments through three key innovations:

Durable Design : Specially engineered floats and supports resistant to salt mist corrosion and barnacle growth.

: Specially engineered floats and supports resistant to salt mist corrosion and barnacle growth. Robust Anchoring System : An underwater anchoring system designed to withstand wind speeds of up to level 13 and accommodate tidal variations of 3.5 meters, reducing investment costs by approximately 10% compared to traditional pile-based PV systems.

: An underwater anchoring system designed to withstand wind speeds of up to level 13 and accommodate tidal variations of 3.5 meters, reducing investment costs by approximately 10% compared to traditional pile-based PV systems. Enhanced Maintenance Accessibility: A streamlined inspection pathway for PV panels and cables positioned close to the water's surface, significantly improving safety and lowering operating and maintenance costs compared to conventional systems.

Sinopec has previously established the country's first "carbon-neutral" hydrogen refueling station and first industrial-scale seawater hydrogen production project. Now in operation, the Project serves as the most critical link in the company's new energy industry chain to form a model of producing green hydrogen with PV-generated green electricity. Moving forward, Sinopec will further expand and construct a 23-megawatt floating PV project to strengthen the new energy supply capacity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724780/Sinopec_Brings_China_s_First_Floating_Offshore_Photovoltaic_Project_Operation.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/SINOPEC_Logo.jpg