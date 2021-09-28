Sinocare Showcases Diabetes and Chronic Diseases Management Products at the Second China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo

CAETE is an important platform for China and African countries to conduct economic and trade cooperation and relevant exchanges and dialogues. With the theme of "New Start, New Opportunities, New Accomplishment", this year's event focuses on the fields of food and agricultural products, medical and healthcare industries, infrastructure and industrial chain cooperation, and in-depth economic and trade cooperation. Sinocare showcased a number of industry-leading products that will further promote cooperation between China and Africa's medical and healthcare industries and aid in the construction of a shared healthcare community.

"At Sinocare, it is our vision to provide high-quality products and services for people with diabetes and other chronic diseases to help them improve their life quality. We look forward to working together with healthcare practitioners and private companies in Africa to provide more people with accessible and affordable diabetes management solutions," said Louis Hu, Africa Regional Manager of Sinocare.

At CAETE, Sinocare debuted its flagship products for four chronic diseases: the Gold AQ PLUS and Safe AQ Smart for Blood Glucose, AES-U111 for Blood Pressure; iCARE2100 for multi-index analysis; and PCH50 for HbA1C analysis. With clear features and benefits, Sinocare's products caught the attention of countless attendees who stopped by the booth for a consultation.

Gold AQ PLUS boasts superior electrochemical properties and extremely strong corrosion resistance with a 99.99% pure gold electrode test strip. The system is able to detect blood sample temperature, HCT and ambient temperature accurately, and automatically correct the result deviations. Its other flagship blood glucose monitor on display was the Safe AQ Smart, which features a FAD-GDH system for accurate and precise results, a user-friendly operations system that requires no coding, and automatic test strip ejection.

For patients with high cholesterol, the Dual-Purpose Lipid and Blood Glucose Monitor can be used for the quantitative measurement of TC, HDL, TG and GLU. The monitor has a fast rapid throughput of GLU in 5s and Lipid in 100s, and supports USB online printing and Bluetooth data transmission. Meanwhile, the Safe AQ-UG Dual Function Blood Glucose and Uric Acid Monitoring System can be used for those with diabetes and hyperuricemia. Safe AQ UG is ISO15197 2013 approved and comes equipped with automatic strip ejection and a smart code for uric acid tests.

In addition, iCARE2100 is Sinocare's innovative cross-platform instrument with multiple indicators for convenient point-of-care testing (POCT). Powered by Liquid Phase iPOCT core technology, iCARE 2100 supports high accuracy and instant detection. Without the use of additional consumables, practitioners can reduce test costs without compromising on quality.

Beyond China, Sinocare is present in 42 countries across Africa, including Algeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, South Africa and more. Its total sales across the continent have reached over RMB 110 million, with the most popular products being Sinocare's blood glucose monitoring systems, blood pressure monitors, lipid profile analyzers, and HbA1c monitors. Sinocare's rapid growth in Africa is a result of its painless and easy-to-operate systems that are suitable for a wide range of people, as well as its stable sample collection capabilities and test strip with patented technology.

Sinocare is actively expanding its presence in Africa and plans to establish production plants in Algeria and Egypt to realize the localized production of blood glucose test strips. This move will significantly reduce transportation costs and time and accelerate its capabilities to provide people in Africa with diabetes monitoring products.

About Sinocare:

Sinocare has 19 years experiences in BGM（blood glucose monitor) industry since its foundation in 2002. The company is dedicated to the development, production and sales of the rapid detection of chronic diseases in the use of biosensor technology. In 2016, after the successful acquisition of Nipro diagnostic Inc. (now renamed as Trividia Health Inc.) and PTS Diagnostics Inc. Sinocare has become the world's No.5 largest blood glucose meter manufacturer and one of the leading companies in POCT industry in the world.

