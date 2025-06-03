Sino Innovation Lab and MASSPHOTON Collaborate to Enhance Air Quality at China Hong Kong City with Advanced UVC LED Sterilization

HONG KONG, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MASSPHOTON LIMITED, a global leader in gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices and digital disinfection technologies, has partnered with Sino Inno Lab to deploy its advanced NitroSteriX™ digital air sterilization system at China Hong Kong City (CHKC). Operated by Sino Group and located in Tsim Sha Tsui, CHKC now benefits from significantly improved indoor air quality, setting a new benchmark for healthier and smarter commercial environments in Hong Kong.

image data

With tens of thousands of visitors daily, CHKC identified the need for a robust and scalable air quality solution for its high-traffic public spaces. Conventional purification methods were insufficient for the complex demands of such environments. In response, MASSPHOTON was selected to implement a next-generation, technology-driven system.

MASSPHOTON deployed its ceiling-mounted UVC-LED air sterilizers (models Q6060B1 and Q6060D), powered by the company's proprietary NitroSteriX™ digital disinfection technology. Unlike traditional systems, NitroSteriX™ offers proactive, digitally managed sterilization using high-performance UVC LEDs, advanced optics, and IoT-driven intelligent controls. The system is ozone-free, energy-efficient, and safe for continuous operation in occupied spaces.

Air quality monitoring showed significant improvements within 24 hours of installation. In some areas, formaldehyde (HCHO) levels dropped from 1060 μg/m³ to as low as 40 μg/m³—a 96% reduction—while total volatile organic compounds (TVOC) fell from 1090 μg/m³ to around 190 μg/m³, an 83% drop. The system also maintained low PM2.5, HCHO, and TVOC levels despite the dynamic commercial environment, consistently exceeding the most stringent professional air quality standards.

Dr. Eason Liao, CEO of MASSPHOTON, said, "This implementation at China Hong Kong City shows how advanced digital disinfection can transform indoor air management. Our NitroSteriX™ technology, combined with intelligent IoT monitoring, enhances both operational efficiency and occupant wellbeing."

The integrated IoT platform provides facility managers with real-time analytics on device status, air quality, and consumable usage. The system supports remote access via mobile and desktop, streamlining operations, reducing maintenance costs, and enabling centralized multi-site control.

This deployment highlights MASSPHOTON's commitment to enabling healthier indoor environments through advanced semiconductor innovation and intelligent systems integration.

About MASSPHOTON LIMITED:

Founded by industry veterans in GaN and UVC-LED technology, MASSPHOTON has earned global recognition, including the 2024 Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions and Silicon Valley International Invention Festival Gold Awards.

For more information, visit www.massphoton.com

Media Contact:

MASSPHOTON LIMITED

info@massphoton.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700830/image.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700831/data.jpg