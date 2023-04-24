Singletrack welcomes Ben Abbate as VP Global Sales

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singletrack, the capital markets engagement and research management expert, today announced that banking and financial services veteran Ben Abbate has joined the team as VP Global Sales.

Ben Abbate, Singletrack's newly appointed VP, Global Sales

Ben joins with over 20 years' experience in financial services sales across the world, most recently at Fitch Solutions where he was responsible for global revenue growth and solution development of the Financial Data & Analytics product line. There, he combined oversight of go-to-market strategy and sales efforts with a strong focus on customer experience and maintaining customer relationships.

Ben says, 'Singletrack has an enviable client base, a supportive investor and a dynamic management team. I'm thrilled to be leading global sales for this state-of-the-art solution and look forward to showcasing our emerging technology to the financial services community.'

Stuart Berwick, CEO, adds: 'Singletrack remains committed to building on our excellent track record by growing the community of Singletrack users and extending our client base across the globe. The finance industry faces tough conditions at the moment, and we believe that Singletrack's dedication to supporting data-driven advisory and business efficiency is more relevant than ever. I know that Ben's experience and skill across banking and finance will be key to helping us achieve our potential over the coming months and years - we're delighted to have him on board.'

About Singletrack:

Singletrack provides client engagement, research management, deal targeting and analytics for capital markets. With over 60 clients in 29 countries, we are the go-to choice for ambitious capital market firms. On the sell side, our purpose-built platform boosts performance across sales, trading, research, investment banking, operations, strategy, corporate access and compliance. On the buy side, Singletrack enhances provider relations with a platform that enables asset managers to track, measure and evaluate services from brokers and other sell side firms with ease.

Using Singletrack's fast-to-implement platform, firms say that the AI-driven advanced analytics and guided user behaviour help them create deeper capital markets relationships and generate significant additional value by maximising revenue, profitability and workflow efficiency. Visit Singletrack to learn more.

