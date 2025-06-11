SINGLETON BIRCH, MLC AND CENTRICA REACH FUNDING MILESTONE FOR PRODUCING LOW-CARBON LIME USING HYDROGEN

NORTH LINCOLNSHIRE, England, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Singleton Birch, an MLC company, has partnered with Centrica Energy Storage Ltd to produce hydrogen fuel for low-carbon lime at its North Lincolnshire operation. The UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has shortlisted the project for funding under the Hydrogen Allocation Round 2 (HAR2) initiative.

Singleton Birch is part of MLC, an international provider of lime-based products, technical services and solutions. The MLC and Singleton Birch teams are developing shared investment strategies to reduce the environmental impact of producing lime, an essential mineral for many industries.

"The UK funding supplements our investment to help us achieve our vision for this project, advancing progress toward our climate targets by cutting carbon emissions, reducing natural gas dependence and securing a reliable source of green energy. We're also evaluating its feasibility as a solution to leverage at other operations," said Fiona Woody, director of ESG and sustainability at MLC.

Centrica will construct the hydrogen plant at Singleton Birch for commissioning in 2028. The plant will convert water into hydrogen and oxygen through electrolysis, providing 20% of the energy needed to fuel Singleton Birch's lime kilns, reducing natural gas consumption.

HAR2 is a funding initiative to support low-carbon hydrogen production across the UK. According to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, investment in hydrogen will enable decarbonisation of vital industries, economic growth, energy security and new jobs.

"Carbon neutrality will require not only our own commitment to new strategies, but also new technologies, supportive legislation and appropriate infrastructure. Our partnership with Centrica and support from the UK government will help us to achieve ambitious goals for reducing our climate impact," said Edward Arnott, technical director at Singleton Birch.

MLC has invested hundreds of millions of US dollars within the past several years on projects that reduce emissions, energy consumption and waste, as well as enhancing fuel flexibility and efficiency. At Singleton Birch, the company recently allocated capital to develop an eco-park to restore previously quarried land for beneficial use and is the proposed location for the hydrogen facility. Singleton Birch also made upgrades to its three anaerobic digesters, which provide renewable, bio-based energy for its own operations and the local electrical grid.

Considering what's next, Woody explained that another promising area the company is evaluating is carbon capture. A separate MLC project to evaluate carbon-capture technologies was selected for negotiations by the US Department of Energy earlier this year and could provide learnings that could be leveraged internationally.

