Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market to Register CAGR of 11.5%, TMR Study

Functional attribute of single-use bioprocessing systems for speedy R&D and pilot studies, with lower capital cost demonstrates prominence in drug development

Limited number of potential substitutes for increasing patent expiry of blockbuster molecules stimulates adoption of single-use bioprocessing systems

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent single-use bioprocessing systems market demand analysis underscores paradigm shift in adoption of single-use technologies in the last two decades has spurred growth prospects. Large and small niche biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly adopting single-use technologies for manufacturing processes and technological advancements. Furthermore, prospects of adoption of single-use technologies from contract research organizations (CROs) and contract medical organizations (CMOs) due to their smaller facility, and operations under stringent deadlines is likely to open lucrative revenue streams in the single-use bioprocessing systems market. The revenue of single-use bioprocessing systems market was pegged at US$ 3.38 Bn in 2019.

A scrutiny of single-use bioprocessing system market trends points increasing expiration of patents of blockbuster molecules and growing demand for biologics to stoke demand. Attributes of quick turnaround time and cost-effectiveness of single-use bioprocessing system favors adoption.

Europe accounted for leading single-use bioprocessing systems market share in 2019. Highly organized healthcare industry, and early adoption of new technologies fuels the growth of single-use bioprocessing systems market in the region.

Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market – Key Findings of the Report

Expanding ageing population susceptible to diseases such as such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases due to low immunity is leading to the increasing adoption of single-use bioprocessing systems. Need for effective clinical trials for treatment of diseases of this population spells demand.

Key advantage of flexibility to enable customers to make changes and customize product as per their requirement creates ample opportunities in single-use bioprocessing systems market. Bioprocessing systems such as bioreactors and single-use bags and containers can be fabricated to serve specific requirement, depending on the application.

Rapid adoption of single-use technologies in the growing number of therapeutic antibodies in phase 3 clinical trials in the U.S. is likely to boost single-use bioprocessing systems market size

Functional quality of single-use bioprocessing systems to enable biopharmaceutical organizations to conduct speedy R&D and pilot studies attracts adoption. This substantiates prominence of single-use technologies in the R&D cycle of drug development.

Bags product type held the leading share among key segments in the single-use bioprocessing systems market in 2019. Single-use bags are most widely used due to their application in several upstream and downstream bioprocesses such as mixing, fermentation, and sampling. Besides bioprocessing functions, bags are used in storage and transport, thus, are present throughout the process chain.

Monoclonal antibody production application segment receives impetus from the number of monoclonal antibodies in clinical trials. Recent U.S. FDA approval and EU approval for monoclonal antibodies accounts for prominent share of monoclonal antibodies production segment.

Vaccine production is projected to garner attractive share of the single-use bioprocessing systems market during the forecast period. Single-use technologies serve to eliminate concerns of cross-contamination, and enable quicker production set-up for vaccine manufacturers, especially at the time of outbreaks.

Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market – Growth Drivers

Growing prominence of single-use technology in pre-commercial manufacturing, which includes both clinical and preclinical scale processing is driving single-use bioprocessing systems market

Rapid rise in adoption of single-use technology-based processes to supersede pre-commercial biopharmaceutical manufacturing underscores growth

Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the single-use bioprocessing systems market are;

Danaher Corporation

Meissner Filtration Products Inc.

PBS Biotech Inc.

GE Healthcare

Saint- Gobain

Eppendorf AG

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

The single-use bioprocessing systems market is segmented as follows;

Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market, by Product

Bioreactors & Fermenters

Mixers

Bags

Tubing

Filtration Devices

Bioprocess Containers

Sampling Systems

Connectors & Clamps

Probes & Sensors

Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market, by Application

Monoclonal Antibody Production

Vaccine Production

Plant Cell Cultivation

Patient Specific Cell Therapies

Others

Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market, by End-user

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

CROs & CMOs

Academic & Research Institutes

Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

