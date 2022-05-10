A recent NordVPN study shows that Singaporeans spend a third of their life on the internet

LONDON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey by the leading virtual private network provider NordVPN revealed that Singaporeans spend 27 years and 1 day of their lifetime online. Compared to the average life expectancy, which in Singapore is 83.5 years, that is almost a third of their lives.

During a typical week, Singaporeans spend a bit more than 54 hours using the internet, which is the equivalent of more than two days. Out of those 54 hours per week, more than 18 hours are spent working.

The average time Singaporeans start browsing the internet each day is 9:17 – and they don't log off until 21:47.

Biggest amount of time spent watching online videos

The biggest amount of Singaporeans' time per week – 7 hours and 17 minutes – is spent watching videos on platforms like YouTube. Just an hour less – 6 hours and 16 minutes – is spent streaming TV shows and films on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Video, or Hulu.

A further 5 hours and 32 minutes a week are dedicated to scrolling through social media channels like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, while 3 hours and 34 minutes are spent listening to music on Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer, and similar platforms.

In addition, 2 hours and 32 minutes/week are used for online shopping, 2 hours and 23 minutes are used for making video calls, while another 1 hour and 46 minutes are spent playing games such as Fortnite or Minecraft.

"Most of us seek to ease and enrich our daily lives with various online platforms and services. However, barely anyone thinks about their online security or the privacy of the data they provide to apps and websites.

"Long hours spent on the internet increase the risk of becoming another cybercriminals' victim – current global circumstances have made them even more active," says Daniel Markuson, a digital privacy expert at NordVPN.

Methodology: The survey was commissioned by NordVPN and conducted by the external company Cint between January 11-18, 2022. The survey's target group was residents of Singapore aged 18+, and the sample was taken from national internet users. Quotas were placed on age, gender, and place of residence.

