Singaporean Students Pitched Ideas to Drive Crypto Adoption

With over 90 students participating from various tertiary institutions, including Nanyang Technological University (NTU), National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore Management University (SMU), Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) and Singapore Polytechnic (SP), 25 teams were given the opportunity to test their creativity and technical skills in the real-world. Teams were required to do an analysis of Crypto.com's product offerings and devise a new product recommendation, within a tight timeline of just three weeks (23rd September to 14th October).

The top 5 teams presented their proposals to the judging panel including: Soh Wan Wei, chief editor of IKIGUIDE; Andras Kristoff, director at ACCESS, lecturer and fellow at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS); and Sean Rach, Chief Marketing Officer at Crypto.com.

Team Cryptonauts, representing the National University of Singapore, won the competition with their user-centric product idea focused on installment payments and received SGD 2,000. The runners up representing Nanyang Technological University, REPSOL and The Syndicate, won SGD 1,000 and SGD 500 respectively.

Sean Rach, CMO of Crypto.com, said: "The passion and interest in cryptocurrency and blockchain shown by these student teams was inspiring for us all. The product innovations were insightful and presented very professionally. Each of the teams that participated was already a winner - they made it very tough for the judges. The teams' presentations will contribute to our future product roadmap -- critical in our mission to accelerate the world's adoption of cryptocurrency. We look forward to further collaborations with local institutions to drive education efforts to nurture local talent."

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 205+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022197/Crypto_com_Case_Comp.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888271/Crypto_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Crypto.com