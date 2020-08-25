Singapore's Minister for Trade & Industry, Chan Chun Sing to officially open Gastech Virtual Summit

- Maarten Wetselaar, Integrated Gas & New Energies Director and Member of the Executive Committee at Shell confirmed for exclusive Interview

- Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman, President & CEO, Baker Hughes confirmed to deliver a Keynote Address

- Summit set to deliver the latest commercial strategies and trends dominating the natural gas industry

- Asia remains at the heart of energy demand growth for the Gas, LNG and Energy Industry

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore's Minister for Trade & Industry, Chan Chun Sing, will open the Gastech Virtual Summit 2020. The world's convening event for the Gas, LNG and Energy industry will take place digitally from 7 – 11 September.

Asia remains firmly at the heart of global energy demand growth, with gas & LNG continuing to underpin the needs of millions for sustainable, low carbon affordable energy. Singapore, home to Gastech 2021, retains its global position as a strategic hub for the growing Asian Market. Singapore's major influence as a Gas and LNG hub reflects the excitement and positivity driving growth in the region.

Maarten Wetselaar, Integrated Gas & New Energies Director and Member of the Executive Committee at Shell will be interviewed by Steve Sedgwick, Anchor for CNBC Squawkbox in an exclusive Interview taking place on Monday 7 September. Shell has set itself an ambition to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050. The conversation regarding the significance of the energy transition and the collaboration required between governments and industry will set the scene for the Summit.

Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman, President & CEO, Baker Hughes is confirmed to deliver a Keynote Address. Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, have achieved a 34% emissions reduction since 2012.

The Gastech Virtual Summit Strategic Conference comprising of the Ministerial & Global Business Leaders Sessions, C-Suite Dialogues and Gastech Tech Talks will deliver advanced insights into the latest commercial strategies and trends dominating the Gas, LNG and Energy industry, providing delegates with fast track information on how best to align business models for the post-pandemic landscape.

Nick Ornstien, Vice President Energy for dmg events said: "Gastech has the power to convene industry thought leaders to address energy transition strategies as we move towards net zero targets. Gastech Virtual Summit will address the collective challenges and opportunities the industry faces on a digital platform."

Among other industry leaders confirmed to speak in the virtual conference are Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Honourable Minister for Natural Resources, Canada; Pratima Rangarajan, CEO, OGCI Climate Investments; Peter Clarke, Senior Vice President, ExxonMobil Upstream Oil & Gas Company; Laurent Vivier, Senior Vice President Gas, Total; Assistant Secretary Francis Fannon, Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Energy Resources, United States Department of State; Shawn Tupper, Associate Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Canada; Eugene Kaspersky, CEO, Kaspersky Lab; Prabhat Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, Petronet LNG; Thomas Siebel, Author & Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, C3.ai; Keisuke Sadamori, Director, Energy Markets and Security, International Energy Agency; Sanjiv Lamba, Executive Vice President, APAC, Linde; Thorbjoern Fors, Executive Vice President, Industrial Applications, Siemens Energy; Hiroki Sato, Managing Executive Officer & Chief Global Partnership Officer, JERA Inc.; Jun Nishizawa, Executive Vice President, Group CEO, Natural Gas Group, Mitsubishi Corporation and Jane Liao, CEO, Natural Gas Business, CPC Corporation, Taiwan.

The Summit will feature 200+ industry leaders who will outline and share strategies and visions for confronting the new and changed energy markets. Attendees will have access to exclusive critical insights from Ministers, policy makers, business leaders, disrupters and innovators. Issues impacting the future of the industry; energy security of supply; affordability and sustainability; the prospects for demand and investment recovery; and changes to supply in a post COVID-19 world, being top of the agenda. Sponsors include ExxonMobil, Sempra LNG, Lloyd's Register and Shearman & Stirling.

The topics which the Gastech Virtual Summit will cover include the role of natural gas in the energy transition; the criticality of IoT and data security in the future of the energy industry; the impact of deregulation on markets and investment; opportunities and challenges to the energy sector posed by Industry 4.0; hydrogen's ability to deliver on decarbonisation commitments and what impact environmental activism will have on the emerging growth opportunities for the industry.

Alongside the strategic conference, the Summit will also showcase the very latest and peer-reviewed research on new technologies and business strategies to help companies thrive in challenging times and exclusive keynote addresses from globally renowned leaders in the technology space. The technical conference sessions will feature certified content delivered by industry leaders on recovery, the new post-pandemic energy landscape and how the industry can capitalise and build on reduced emissions for a sustainable and secure long-term energy future.

The Gastech Virtual Summit 2020 is being held in place of the Gastech exhibition and conference, scheduled to take place in Singapore, in September. dmg events and the Gastech Governing Body, in consultation with Enterprise Singapore and the Singapore Tourism Board collectively took the decision to postpone that event, to 13 – 16 September 2021, due to concerns around the global pandemic, accessibility and the wellbeing of speakers, delegates, exhibitors and visitors.

About Gastech

For almost 50 years, Gastech has been at the heart of the Gas, LNG and Energy conversation. As the world starts to emerge from the shadow of COVID-19, the Gastech Virtual Summit will engage with, and address, the key issues and most promising opportunities for the Gas, LNG and Energy industries in the 4th industrial age.

Taking place from 7-11 September 2020, Gastech Virtual Summit will provide leadership and direction as the Gas, LNG and Energy industries seek to strike a balance between business priorities and their licence to operate, in a post COVID-19 world. With an emphasis on technology innovation; supply and demand dynamics; evolving partnerships; people and talent and governance and influence, the Summit will set the agenda for the global Gas, LNG and Energy industries for decades to come.

For more information please visit www.gastechevent.com.

