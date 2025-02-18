SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL, a global yet modest pioneer in energy storage and EV charging solutions proudly announces the successful acquisition of Eichrecht certification for its SEC 1000 and SEC Distributed Series DC chargers. This achievement demonstrates the company's commitment to meeting Germany's stringent regulatory standards, marking a major milestone in its global expansion.

Meeting Germany's Rigorous Standards

SINEXCEL Secures Eichrecht Certification for its SEC 1000 and SEC Distributed Series DC Chargers

The Eichrecht certification is a mandatory regulatory requirement in Germany for all metering devices used in trade, billing, and commercial applications. For EV chargers operating in public charging networks in Germany, compliance with precise energy measurement and billing standards is crucial. This certification guarantees the transparency and accuracy in energy measurement, guaranteeing correct billing and protecting customer rights.

By obtaining Module B and Module D certification, SINEXCEL demonstrates that the design and manufacturing processes of the SEC 1000 and SEC Distributed Series DC chargers comply with Eichrecht standards, ensuring product reliability and stability.

Expanding Opportunities Across Europe

SINEXCEL's EV chargers are now fully compliant and eligible for deployment in Germany. While this certification is not strictly mandatory in other European countries, such as Austria and Switzerland, Eichrecht-compliant products are gaining increasing traction and are highly favored by customers. This milestone aligns with broader European trends toward sustainable EV infrastructure, positioning SINEXCEL as a trusted player in the rapidly growing market across Europe and beyond.

Driving the Future of Clean Mobility

Since launching its EV charging product line in 2011, SINEXCEL has been committed to developing highly efficient and stable charging modules and EV chargers. SINEXCEL's over 140,000 EV chargers are in operation worldwide, with business spanning more than 60 countries. Securing the Eichrecht certification underscores SINEXCEL's deep understanding of national laws and regulations, as well as its unwavering determination to continuously improve products and enhance its global market competitiveness.

Looking ahead, SINEXCEL remains dedicated to green innovation and global transition to zero-emission mobility, driving the shift to clean and sustainable energy.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a leading pioneer of energy storage, EV charging and power quality solutions, backed by nearly two decades of expertise in power electronics.. As a trusted partner of industry giants like Shell and BP, SINEXCEL is well-positioned for continued global success, driving energy freedom and cultivating a cleaner, greener future.

