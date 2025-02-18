SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL and EVE Energy signed a strategic partnership agreement at SINEXCEL's headquarters in Shenzhen.

SINEXCEL and EVE Energy Signed Strategic Partnership Agreement

Under the agreement, SINEXCEL and EVE Energy will leverage their respective core strengths in products, solutions and market resources to drive the deep integration of technological innovation and business development. The strategic partnership aims to promote breakthroughs in energy storage technologies, accelerate global-scale applications, and enhance market expansion and experience exchange, contributing to the collaborative development of the industry and the green transformation of the new energy sector.

Mr. Ma Lunsheng, General Manager of SINEXCEL's Industrial and Commercial Energy Storage Division, and Mr. Xu Jianfeng, General Manager of EVE Energy's Resource Development Center, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies. The signing ceremony was attended by senior executives from both companies, including Mr. Wei Xiaoliang and Mr. Liu Shuai from SINEXCEL, and Ms. Li Mufen and Ms. Zhu Yuan from EVE Energy.

During the signing ceremony, both parties engaged in in-depth discussions on battery system technology and power conversion system (PCS) technology, sharing the latest achievements and future plans.

This agreement marks a further deepening of the successful collaboration between SINEXCEL and EVE Energy and signals the beginning of a new phase in their partnership. They will work towards injecting new momentum into the new energy industry under the global carbon goals, promote the construction of a green, low-carbon energy system, and contribute to the global energy transition and sustainable development.

About EVE Energy

Established in 2001, EVE Energy is a global lithium battery company that possesses core technologies and solutions for consumer batteries, power batteries, and energy storage batteries after over 20 years of rapid development. Its products are widely applied in the fields of the Internet of Things and the Internet of Energy.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a leading pioneer of energy storage, EV charging and power quality solutions, backed by nearly two decades of expertise in power electronics. With over 12 GW of installed capacity and over 600 partners across 60+ countries spanning six continents, SINEXCEL collaborates with industry leaders to deliver innovative energy solutions worldwide, empowering energy freedom and cultivating a cleaner, greener future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2622069/SINEXCEL_EVE_Energy_Signed_Strategic_Partnership_Agreement.jpg