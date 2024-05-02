SimSpace Welcomes Matt Knutsen as New Chief Revenue Officer to Spearhead Expansion Plan

SimSpace strengthens their leadership team, appointing Knutsen to drive revenue growth for the company as it expands further into the public sector

BOSTON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SimSpace, the US-based industry leader in AI-Powered cyber ranges, announced today the appointment of Matt Knutsen as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Matt will champion SimSpace's global sales and revenue growth strategy. He will drive expansion initiatives and foster strategic partnerships to stress test businesses' and state agencies' people, processes and technologies against the most advanced adversaries.

With more than 20 years of experience in the field, Matt most recently held the position of CRO at cyber training provider Immersive Labs, where he increased revenue growth by over 4000% and attracted over $180M in investment. He also launched the company into new markets, expanding the team across Australia, Europe, the Middle East, New Zealand and the US. The combination of Matt's wealth of experience and his in-depth industry knowledge make him well-equipped to lead SimSpace's next phase of growth.

As nation-state attacks rise in frequency, and AI drives a new wave of severe cyberattacks, companies also have to navigate uncertain economic conditions. SimSpace empowers organizations to cut unnecessary spending through stack optimization, allowing CISOs to maximize their ROI and effectiveness of their technology stack. Knutsen's influence in the field will propel the SimSpace Platform to new heights, advancing access for companies and governments that need to optimize their cybersecurity defenses and safeguard their critical infrastructure from an increasingly volatile threat landscape.

Matt Knutsen is the most recent addition to SimSpace's Executive Leadership Team, following Clint Sand's appointment as Chief Product Officer in February 2024. His appointment underscores SimSpace's continued growth trajectory, headed by the $45M they secured in funding from L 2 Point Management, bringing the total capital raised over the past year to $70M. The company has also bolstered their presence in the public sector, marked by their recent partnership with Carahsoft and their multi-year contract with Florida to enhance the state's cybersecurity preparedness. SimSpace's high fidelity cyber ranges and simulations will enable state agencies and programs like Cyber Florida to rehearse and respond to cyberattacks.

Commenting on Matt's arrival, SimSpace CEO William Hutchison said, "Matt is a seasoned executive, who has accumulated years of knowledge on cybersecurity best practices and established himself as a leading authority in cyber range exercises. His industry influence, strategic vision and conviction in the importance of cybersecurity preparedness will shape the future success of the company at this crucial time of expansion. With Matt leading our revenue organization, we have full confidence in our capacity to deepen our valued partnerships and build strong, new connections which will further elevate SimSpace's position as a trusted cybersecurity partner."

Matt Knutsen, Chief Revenue Officer commented, "I'm looking forward to bringing a proactive approach to cybersecurity risk management to even more private and public sector organizations. I've already been impressed by SimSpace's high-fidelity cyber range simulations, both on and off premise. It's a great time to be joining the company and I'm excited to build upon SimSpace's recent rapid growth with even more partnerships."

About SimSpace

SimSpace is the global leader in AI-Powered cyber ranges, founded by experts from U.S. Cyber Command and MIT's Lincoln Laboratory to respond to a new era of unprecedented cyber threats. Having raised nearly $70 million in funding over the past year, the company's Platform enables the most sophisticated enterprises, governments, and critical national infrastructure organizations to find intelligence-driven answers to the most vexing security, governance, training, and cyber readiness questions. SimSpace provides high-fidelity cybersecurity simulations, training, and safe live-fire exercises to Fortune 2000 financial, retail, insurance, and other commercial markets. SimSpace's Platform results in an average reduction in cyber operational costs of 30% and a 40% reduction in breaches.

