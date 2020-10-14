Sims Lifecycle Services Offers Poland Educational Institutions Refurbished Computers

Device, a trademark of Sims Lifecycle Services, is a trusted supplier of used IT equipment in Poland

BYDGOSZCZ, Poland, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), a global leader in IT asset disposition (ITAD), data center IT circularity, and electronics recycling is thrilled to announce that Device, a trademark of SLS in Poland, is partnering with local schools and educational institutions by offering used IT equipment. In these unprecedented times, many schools have adopted distance learning programs where every student must learn using a computer or laptop, causing disruption to the availability of computing devices. The Device program is helping bridge the gap by providing alternative sources for obtaining student IT equipment.

As a Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher (MAR) since 2012, SLS is able to add value to used laptops and desktops by installing a licensed Windows operating system. Through its Gold Partner MAR status with Microsoft, adding Windows on a PC or laptop allows SLS to significantly increase the overall value and remarketability of these assets. Educational institutions can be confident that purchased computers from Device will meet their needs.

"Sims Lifecycle Services is committed to extending the usable life of electronic devices and providing access to affordable technology," stated Jelle Slenters, Head of Business Development for SLS, EMEA. "I am pleased we are able to support schools with our services as it not only supports IT circularity, but it also offers the benefit of enabling students the access they need to continue their education."

For more information on how SLS can support your school's computer needs, please complete a form on the SLS website.

About Sims Lifecycle Services

Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), rebranded from Sims Recycling Solutions, provides solutions to extend the life of IT and electronic devices, and the company recognizes the value in end-of-life electronic assets, components and materials. SLS supports Fortune 500 companies in navigating ongoing technology shifts by securely and responsibly managing the disposition of IT equipment and recycling of electronic products. SLS works with enterprises and major cloud providers to deliver decommissioning of corporate IT assets and data center equipment.

IT asset disposition (ITAD) and electronics recycling services offered at SLS support the evolution of the electronics industry movement toward circularity. SLS' clients benefit from data security, maximum IT value recovery, global compliance and sustainable IT use. As a responsible corporate citizen, and in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SLS continuously seeks new ways to contribute to the circular economy. For more information, visit www.simslifecycle.com.

