Simply NUC® Launches Intel® AI PC Development Kit to Empower AI Innovators

Intel Subsidy Provides $500 Discount for AI Developers on AI PC Development Kit

AUSTIN, Texas and BELFAST, United Kingdom and DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply NUC, a global leader in customized PC solutions, in collaboration with Intel, proudly announces the Intel® AI PC Development Kit. This advanced kit is equipped with the powerful Core Ultra 7 (155H), 32GB RAM, 512GB storage, and Windows 11 Pro, making it ideal for developers and researchers focused on AI innovation. The configured PC features Intel® Iris® Xe graphics and the OpenVINO™ toolkit, enabling optimized AI performance for deep learning and computer vision tasks.

Intel AI PC Development Kit

The Intel AI PC Development Kit is tailored for software developers, data scientists, and educators focused on AI and machine learning projects. With robust processing capabilities, users can efficiently create, test, and deploy AI models. Additionally, as part of the Intel AI Developer Program, users gain access to valuable resources such as tutorials, webinars, and community support. Program participants can also enjoy a $500 discount on the kit, making it an affordable and comprehensive solution for AI innovation.

"We are thrilled to offer this powerful PC development kit to the AI community," said Aaron Rowsell, President & Founder of Simply NUC. "With the combined expertise of Intel and Simply NUC, this kit provides developers with everything they need to push the boundaries of what can be achieved with AI technology."

The launch of the Intel AI PC Development Kit represents a pivotal moment for Simply NUC as the company continues to enhance its portfolio of specialized computing solutions. The kit is poised to become an essential resource for AI developers and researchers worldwide by leveraging Intel's leading technology and Simply NUC's expertise in high-performance PCs.

The Intel AI PC Development Kit is now available through all Simply NUC websites. For more information and to take advantage of the developer program discount, visit: https://simplynuc.com/intel-for-ai-developers/

About Simply NUC:

Formed in 2015 and headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Simply NUC, Inc. is a global systems integrator and OEM specializing in customized small form factor PCs. Simply NUC provides fully configured, warrantied, and supported PC systems, as well as end-to-end NUC project development, custom operating system installations, and NUC accessories. Learn more at www.simplynuc.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2487027/Intel_AI_PC_Development_Kit.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1027326/simplyNUC_Logo.jpg