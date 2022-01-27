SimpliSafe and Aviva partner to offer business owners smart security solutions

Offering to deliver proactive and preventative protection with award-winning security systems

MANCHESTER, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliSafe , maker of award-winning security systems, today announces a new partnership with Aviva , one of the UK's leading insurance providers. The pilot is intended to help commercial businesses either reduce the severity of, or prevent, potentially costly insurance claims on their premises - such as unwanted entry, water damage and fire.

While having the right insurance coverage is critical should the worst happen, preventative measures can help minimise incidents from occurring in the first place. As part of an initial pilot, qualifying Aviva commercial lines customers can receive a custom SimpliSafe security system at no extra cost*. The system includes smoke, water and temperature sensors, an array of security sensors and a HD camera. As part of the offer, eligible customers will also receive two complimentary months of the industry leading Pro Premium professional monitoring plan.

The partnership is designed to support a variety of industries, including Offices, Retail, Wholesale, Industrial and more, and it is suitable for both single or multi-premises businesses. Unlike traditional hardwired alarm systems that require a technician to visit the premises, SimpliSafe's security systems are wireless with a cellular back-up and can be easily installed by anyone in less than an hour, meaning less disruption to businesses.

Jonathan Wall, U.K. General Manager at SimpliSafe comments: "At SimpliSafe we are proud to have over a decade of experience in the security sector and protect more than 100,000 businesses across the U.S. and U.K. We are pleased to be partnering with Aviva to offer their commercial customers a solution to help prevent common incidents that can happen in the workplace, such as theft, fires, water damage and burst pipes. Whatsmore, our leading Pro Premium professional monitoring plan can provide extra peace of mind as police and the fire service will be dispatched in the event of an incident, even if you're away from the business.

"We are aligned in our commitment to provide businesses with flexible and affordable options and are looking forward to getting SimpliSafe systems into the hands of qualifying Aviva policyholders, to help better protect their businesses."

Gareth Hemming, Chief Distribution Officer at Aviva adds: "Our partnership with SimpliSafe highlights our commitment to helping customers prevent bad things happening. Our role as an insurer is to be there to support individuals and businesses in the event of a claim, but we want to do more to help stop them happening in the first place.

"We've invested in this proposition because we believe it'll deliver in helping our customers to potentially reduce the quantity or severity of claims, limiting unwanted disruptions in the future. Through the data that Aviva capture, our long-term ambition is to fundamentally change how we write business for those customers who we know to be a 'better risk' based on their adoption and utilising of security devices to protect their business."

-ENDS-

For further information visit www.simplisafe.co.uk/aviva or contact your Aviva broker.

For other press enquiries contact:

About SimpliSafe:

Founded in Boston in 2006 and introduced to the UK in 2019, SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry by removing the middleman and putting customers' unique needs first. SimpliSafe now protects over 100,000 businesses across the US and UK. Professional monitoring plans start at £12/month with no long-term contracts and alert you to unwanted entry, fires, floods, temperature fluctuations and more.

SimpliCam, SimpliSafe and their respective logos are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the UK, United States and other countries.

Visit SimpliSafe.co.uk for more details.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1734882/Logo.jpg

SOURCE SimpliSafe