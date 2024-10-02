Simplilearn and Degreed Collaborate to Transform Workforce Development with AI-Enhanced Learning

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, the world's leading digital skills training provider, and Degreed, the innovative learning platform, today announced their strategic partnership to offer premier educational content and platform solutions that drive skills-based learning. This collaboration introduces Simplilearn as one of the first to join Degreed's AI-Ready partner category, integrating Simplilearn's extensive educational offerings with Degreed's advanced learning solutions to deliver transformative learning experiences for individuals and enterprises.

Simplilearn has been at the forefront of digital skills training for over a decade, supporting professionals and organizations worldwide with holistic learning experiences that are instructor-led and hands-on. Their comprehensive range of high-quality courses in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, data science, and digital marketing is now seamlessly integrated into the Degreed platform. This AI-powered integration equips Learning & Development (L&D) professionals with a more targeted curation experience, simplifying the creation of personalized learning plans and development pathways tailored to the evolving needs of their teams and organizations.

As technology rapidly transforms industries and reshapes job roles, the demand for advanced, practical training is at an all-time high. Degreed's 'AI-Ready' partner category makes it easier for customers to discover, organize, and access relevant learning materials. Through this partnership, a comprehensive suite of courses and resources is more easily discoverable, empowering individuals and organizations to upskill and stay competitive in the fast-evolving tech landscape.

Leveraging AI, the platform will offer personalized course recommendations based on each learner's background and experience. This intelligent approach ensures that training is relevant and aligned with individual career goals and organizational needs. Additionally, the collaboration offers access to over 700 live classes each month, keeping teams updated with the latest industry trends and technological advancements. Complementing these live sessions are more than 500 courses and role-based learning paths covering essential areas such as AI, cybersecurity, data science, and machine learning.

Mr. Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO, Simplilearn, said, "Partnering with Degreed represents a pivotal moment in our journey at Simplilearn. This collaboration underscores our commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technology and tailored learning experiences. By integrating Degreed's advanced AI capabilities with our industry-leading programs, we are poised to redefine how individuals and organizations approach skill development, ensuring a more agile and role-ready workforce."

Mr. Max Wessel, co-CEO of Degreed, said, "Our partnership with Simplilearn shows our dedication to equipping professionals with the most relevant skills for today's fast-paced technology landscape. By using AI to power the integration of Simplilearn's top-tier courses into Degreed, we enhance our ability to offer personalized, precise, and high-impact learning experiences – helping organizations turn the talent they have into the talent they need."

About Degreed:

Degreed is the enterprise learning company, offering the world's leading experience platform to drive skill driven development. Degreed enables organizations to collect, understand, and build skills to develop a workforce that's ready for anything. To learn more about Degreed, visit www.degreed.com.

About Simplilearn :

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is the world's leading digital skills provider, enabling learners across the globe. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses worldwide. Simplilearn offers 1,500+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 8 million learners globally. The programs are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100016/4169121/Simplilearn_Logo.jpg