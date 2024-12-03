Simplilearn Achieves Recognition as a Top IT and Technical Training Provider in 2024

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn , a global leader in digital upskilling, is proud to announce its recognition in the 2024 Top IT and Technical Training Companies List by Training Industry. This honor showcases Simplilearn's continuous commitment to delivering comprehensive and innovative training solutions to provide professionals and enterprise teams with the skills and expertise to meet the rapidly changing needs in today's fast-paced tech landscape. For the sixth time since 2017, Simplilearn has been recognized for its outstanding contributions to the e-learning landscape.

The 2024 Training Industry Top 20 IT and Technical Training Companies List includes companies selected based on critical criteria, including the breadth and quality of offerings, advancements in features and analytics, and overall impact on the learning technologies market. Other important factors included industry visibility, innovation, client and user representation, and business performance and growth.

"Being recognized as one of the Top Training Companies reflects our dedication to upskilling the modern workforce and providing impactful learning solutions. We remain committed to continuously innovating and enhancing our offerings to ensure our learners gain the essential skills needed to navigate the complexities of the IT landscape effectively. This acknowledgment inspires us to advance our educational initiatives and reaffirms our unwavering commitment to supporting professional growth, a value we hold dear," said Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Simplilearn.

"This year's selections for our Top 20 IT and Technical Training Companies List represent an innovative group of providers in the IT training sector," said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "These organizations provide innovative techniques and practices in developing high-quality content for all types of IT, security, data professionals and more. They utilize advanced technologies and modalities like artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) and virtual labs for a wide variety of topics and skill-based learning to quickly adapt to the ever-changing IT market."

Simplilearn's commitment to excellence and continuous improvement ensures that it remains a leader in online education, consistently providing exceptional value to its clients and learners. As the company moves forward, it aims to enhance its offerings, equip learners with hands-on skills, offer an optimal customer experience by leveraging user feedback and data analytics, and stay ahead of industry trends with course content and the most effective and accessible training methods.

