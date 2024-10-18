Simplex Services Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Global Expansion

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplex Services, a trusted UK-based IT services company, marked its 10th anniversary year by expanding its global operations with the opening of new business entities in the US and Poland. This strategic move builds on the company's strong presence in the UK and India helping businesses drive new efficiencies and accelerate growth by leveraging digital transformation.

Deb Das (Managing Director, Simplex Services) and Mohit Bajaj (Co-Founder and CEO, Simplex Services)

Since its inception in 2014, Simplex Services has been committed to helping businesses of all sizes align their business priorities with innovative technology solutions. The extended footprint across three continents will allow Simplex Services to expand its reach and enhance service delivery offering localised expertise and tailored solutions.

"Our journey over the past decade has been incredible. We started with a small team and a dream to help businesses of all sizes maximise the potential that technology can offer," said Deb Das, Managing Director of Simplex Services. "This expansion will allow us to get closer to our clients in the US and EU, providing them with the tailored support they need to succeed in today's dynamic business environment."

"At Simplex Services, we're driven by a passion for innovation and a commitment to delivering exceptional value," said Mohit Bajaj, CEO of Simplex Services. "The new markets we're expanding to offer tremendous opportunities, and we're excited to bring our expertise and client-centric approach to these new regions."

SimpleXConnect 2024

The announcement was made on the sidelines of SimpleXConnect 2024, the company's annual roundtable to engage with its partners, customers, and associates. Launched in 2019, the initiative brings the best minds in the industry together to understand the challenges, solutions, and innovations leading up to the next level of technology.

The theme this year was the celebration of a decade since Simplex Services was incorporated and the many milestones along the way. To mark the occasion, a special edition coffee table book – A Decade of Success – was unveiled.

About Simplex Services

Headquartered in Brighton, UK, Simplex Services specialises in IT consulting and the implementation of IT services across all industries, helping enterprises in their digital transformation journey. Simplex helps businesses improve their operational excellence and combines technical and line-of-business expertise to provide cost-effective, end-to-end IT solutions for enabling technology-driven enterprises.

