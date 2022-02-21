Silverbullet supports RSMB to enhance and empower UK broadcast measurement

Silverbullet partners with experts in methodology, statistical design, and quality control that underpins the UK media measurement industry.

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silverbullet, today announced it has signed a contract with media measurement company, RSMB , as it continues to enhance and expand its expert offering to the broadcaster industry. Silverbullet is excited to partner with RSMB to transform their data and technology strategy, increasing efficiencies throughout the company's delivery for BARB (Broadcasters' Audience Research Board).

RSMB, who are responsible for the survey design, methodology and quality control of the BARB panel (which delivers UK television ratings and acts as the backbone to the UK's broadcast media measurement industry), have opted to work with Silverbullet to help future proof their existing and forthcoming solutions for media owners, advertisers and agencies.

Outside of BARB, RSMB provides measurement solutions for a range of clients including RAJAR, IPA TouchPoints and Sky's CFlight, which is currently being enhanced to include ITV and Channel 4. Silverbullet will support RSMB across a myriad of data-centric focus points to enhance their capabilities and help them realise greater business efficiencies whilst providing continued strategic improvements throughout RSMB's delivery for BARB.

"Silverbullet's Marketing Services division will support RSMB with their data and technology strategy, with a strong focus on quality control, dashboard development and visualisation, data engineering and machine learning - all aimed to support RSMB as they step into the new marketing era. We are delighted to work with RSMB, as we continue to strengthen our global broadcaster client base." Says Sandy Ghuman, Managing Director, Data Strategies at Silverbullet.

"RSMB have earned a reputation for innovation in audience research methodologies that have helped the UK media research industry meet the challenges of rapid changes in consumer media use. We selected Silverbullet as our technology experts to help us continue to innovate and future-proof our offerings in order to support our clients needs." Says Debbie Hurley, Research Director, RSMB. "Silverbullet's incredibly strong broadcaster client base and industry knowledge meant they were the perfect partner for us, and we're excited to continue our journey with them."

The TV and video market is highly dynamic and going through seismic change; consumer expectations and usage habits are changing rapidly in the age of video-on-demand, connected TV and mobile media consumption, creating a complex measurement landscape. The future of media measurement lies in ensuring that the measurement moves at the same pace as the audience and the rate of technology. Today's announcement sees a very exciting partnership that will inspire the future of measurement in the UK.

About Silverbullet: Silverbullet Group is a data and digital transformation company that delivers future-proofed solutions for a privacy-first, post-cookie era. Their combination of technology and expert professional services encompasses first-party data strategy and customer journey activation advisory, adtech and martech services, and a contextual intelligence engine that generates powerful business outcomes and customer-centric experiences. Headquartered in London, UK, the Group employs 70+ people in five countries, across The Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

About RSMB: RSMB was established in 1987 to offer high quality design and operations in the field of television audience measurement. Since then, they have earned a reputation for innovation in audience research methodologies that have helped the UK media research industry meet the challenges of rapid changes in consumer media use. RSMB has been a contractor to BARB (Broadcasters' Audience Research Board) since 1989 and this relationship will continue until at least 2029.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1749798/Silverbullet_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Silverbullet