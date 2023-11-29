Silicones Market Size Worth USD 18.9 billion, Growing at a 6.3% CAGR | Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

Silicones are known for their waterproofing properties, and the demand for waterproofing solutions in construction and other industries is expected to contribute to the silicone market growth

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global silicones market was estimated to have acquired US$ 17.7 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 6.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 18.9 billion.

The adoption of digital technologies and Industry 4.0 practices in manufacturing processes is likely to lead to increased efficiency in silicone production and development of smart silicone based products.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=932

Growing demand for high performance sealants in both construction and manufacturing sectors, driven by the need for improved efficiency and durability, may boost the silicone market.

Silicones Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2017-2021 Size in 2022 US$ 17.7 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2031 US$ 18.9 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.3 % No. of Pages 234 Pages Segments covered Form, Application, End-user

Key Findings of Market Report

The demand for silicones in applications like electric vehicle batteries, seals, and gaskets is expected to rise, with the increasing focus on electric vehicles.

The adoption of 3D printing and additive manufacturing processes is anticipated to create opportunities for silicones, especially in the production of customized parts and prototypes.

The growth of flexible electronics and wearable devices often involves the use of flexible and stretchable materials, where silicones find applications due to their flexibility and durability.

The development of smart cities, which involves the integration of technology in urban infrastructure, is expected to drive the demand for silicones in various applications such as sensors, coatings, and sealants.

Trends for Silicone Market

Silicone is used in various industries, including automotive, construction, electronics, healthcare, and personal care. The growth in these sectors, especially in emerging economies, is expected to boost the demand for silicone.

Ongoing research and development activities are expected to lead to innovations in silicone technology, creating new and improved silicone based products with enhanced properties and performance.

Silicones are used in the construction industry for sealants, adhesives, and coatings. The growth in construction and infrastructure development is anticipated to contribute to the demand for silicone based products.

Silicones are widely used in electronics for applications such as sealants, adhesives, and encapsulants. The demand for silicone in the electronics industry is expected to grow, with the continuous advancements in electronic devices.

Have Any Query? Ask To Analyst: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=932

Global Market for Silicone: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the silicone market in different regions. The regions include,

North America

The growth of the automotive industry in North America , coupled with the increasing use of silicone in automotive applications such as seals, gaskets, and adhesives, is anticipated to boost the silicone market.

, coupled with the increasing use of silicone in automotive applications such as seals, gaskets, and adhesives, is anticipated to boost the silicone market. The healthcare sector in North America , with a high demand for medical implants, devices, and pharmaceutical applications, is expected to contribute to the growth of silicones in the region.

, with a high demand for medical implants, devices, and pharmaceutical applications, is expected to contribute to the growth of silicones in the region. The steady growth of the construction industry and infrastructure development projects in North America are expected to drive the demand for silicones in applications such as sealants and adhesives.

Europe

The continued growth of the electronics and electrical sectors in Europe , with applications ranging from consumer electronics to industrial equipment, is expected to boost the demand for silicones.

, with applications ranging from consumer electronics to industrial equipment, is expected to boost the demand for silicones. The aerospace and defense industries in Europe , with applications in seals, gaskets, and adhesives, are expected to contribute to the growth of the silicone market.

Global Silicone Market: Key Players

The following companies are well known participants in the global silicone market:

Wacker Chemie AG

Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Silicone Engineering

Dow

JNC Corporation

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Oldrati Group

ACC Silicones Ltd.

McCoy Performance Silicones Pvt. Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

K. K. Chempro India Pvt. Ltd.

Genesee Polymers Corporation

Recent Development:

In 2022, Wacker Chemie AG announced to prepare a new silicone production complex at its Charleston facility located in the state of Tennessee, USA. The chemical group, headquartered in Munich, commenced a feasibility study for this project. The first phase of the plan involves the construction of manufacturing facilities dedicated to high consistency silicone rubber and silicone sealants.

Global Silicone Market Segmentation

Form

Fluids



Elastomers



Resins

Application

Rubber



Coatings



Emulsions



Sealants



Others (Greases, etc.)

End User

Consumer Goods



Construction & Architecture



Transportation



Energy



Electrical & Electronics



Paper



Textiles



Others (Healthcare, etc.)

Region

North America



South America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=932<ype=S

More Trending Report by Transparency Market Research:

3D Printing Materials Market : 3D Printing Materials Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 10.1 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period.

Ceramic Tiles Market: Ceramic Tiles Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 210.3 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period

Flat Roofing Market: Flat Roofing Market is expected to surpass the value US$ 52.3 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg