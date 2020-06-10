Silicon Line Begins Launch of its HDMI 2.1 Active Optical Cable Modules Sampling Program

Provides Opportunity for OEMs and 8K TV Manufacturers to Expedite Preparations for Market-Ready Certified Active Optical Cables

MUNICH and COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Line GmbH ( www.silicon-line.com ), the global leader in developing and providing innovative optical link technology for consumer and commercial applications, has launched its HDMI 2.1 active optical cable modules sampling program for OEMs and 8K TV manufacturers.

Silicon Line has played an active role in the HDMI Forum's Test Subgroup which is working to incorporate active optical technology and other technologies into the final compliance test specification (CTS) for cables.

In addition to extensive laboratory research, Silicon Line has field-tested its modules through its regular participation in HDMI plug fests where engineers have been able to evaluate the modules with more than 100 combinations of next-generation sources and display products. The company is therefore confident the HDMI 2.1 modules will be in full and speedy compliance shortly after the CTS is released.

Ruud van der Linden, CEO, Silicon Line, says this provides a great opportunity for cable manufacturers and partners to accelerate their time to market.

"Our HDMI 2.1 active cable modules sampling program enables our partners to order our modules now with a high level of confidence that they are getting a head start on being able to deliver fully compliant cables to the market once the Ultra High Speed HDMI® Cable Certification Program for Category 3 HDMI cables will be operational," said van der Linden. "The HDMI 2.1 cable market will undoubtedly be very competitive, and those partners securing this crucial component early for evaluation and implementation will have a significant time to market advantage."

The Silicon Line HDMI 2.1 modules support all features of the standard's latest spec, including 48 Gbps bandwidth, eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel) and a reduction in video latency for gaming consoles. In addition, the upcoming HDMI 2.1 compliant cables powered by Silicon Line's modules offer the distinct advantage of not requiring external power, which is absolutely unique in the market, and are backwards compatible in supporting the previous HDMI 2.0 and HDMI 1.4 specifications.

"Active optical cables are going to be a much larger part of the HDMI 2.1 ecosystem due to limitations in terms of length and diameter of copper cables and the need for consistent and reliable performance," said van der Linden.

For more information on Silicon Line's HDMI 2.1 compliant modules, or to place orders for samples, visit https://www.silicon-line.com/modules.html or contact Jerome Py, CMO and Optical Modules Business Unit Head, at jerome.py@silicon-line.com or +49 89 546 3700 118.

About Silicon Line

Silicon Line GmbH is the global leader in ultra-low-power optical link technology enabling thin, lightweight and long high-speed cables for consumer electronics, commercial and industrial applications. The company develops and manufactures integrated circuits and modules which allow a simple, low-cost, high volume assembly of active optical cables. Founded in 2005, Silicon Line is based in Munich, Germany with offices in Korea, Japan, Taiwan, China and the United States.

The Adopted Trademarks HDMI, High-Definition Multimedia Interface and the HDMI Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1177813/Silicon_Line_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Silicon Line