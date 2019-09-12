Signant Health Brings Its eConsent Solution to China for Large Neuroscience Study in Collaboration With Shanghai Mental Health Center

Hundreds of patients at multiple sites throughout China to benefit from electronic informed consent process in landmark investigator-led Schizophrenia trial

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health (formerly CRF Health and Bracket), a leading patient-centric technology company, has been selected to provide electronic informed consent for a significant neuroscience study by the prestigious Shanghai Mental Health Center (SMHC). This landmark investigator-led Schizophrenia trial, which will enroll hundreds of patients at multiple sites, will be the first study to implement Signant's TrialConsent solution in China. SMHC is an affiliate of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, one of the most elite research universities in the world, and a leading organization on mental health prevention planning.

Using multimedia videos, knowledge quizzes, self-paced content review, and other patient-centric eConsent capabilities, TrialConsent will help people considering enrolling in the trial – and their families – understand expectations, risks, and benefits in order to make an educated participation decision. This means patients will be more engaged with sites from the beginning, which supports patient retention throughout the study. At the same time, SMHC will benefit from a collaborative consent design process with IRBs and other stakeholders, real-time review of incoming patient consent and compliance data, and automated document management to prevent most consent-related audit findings.

Dr. Shen, Associate Professor and Vice Director of medical psychology in the Mental Health Department at Shanghai Jiaotong University, and Vice Director of the Department of Psychology at the Shanghai Mental Health Center, said, "Signant Health, with global operations across thousands of sites, was selected for its pioneering patient facing clinical trial technologies, for understanding the unique needs of clinical trials in Asia-Pacific, and most notably proven scientific capabilities across the complex field of neuroscience. SMHC was confident Signant could support the large-scale investigator led study involving several hundred subjects across numerous hospital sites, generating significant data. Robust data collection is critical and patient-centric digitization of the eConsent process will deliver enormous benefit to all stakeholders in this important study."

Mike Nolte, CEO at Signant, concluded: "Clinical research in China, and the Asia-Pacific region, is evolving rapidly with valuable advancements that benefit the entire global community. Signant Health's growing work in Asia supports accelerating demand from life science companies and academic partners in this region for the pioneering services we provide – our deep therapeutic area expertise, Scientific and Clinical Consulting, and Data Quality Analytics that leverage technology to transform the quality and impact of their research studies. We are honored to partner with such a prestigious body as SMHC as they continue to achieve significant milestones and global reach with their outstanding clinical research programs in such a critically important area."

