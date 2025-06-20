Sigma Enterprises Company and IRISS Join Forces to Advance Industrial Reliability and Safety Across the UAE

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IRISS, a global leader in electrical maintenance safety devices and condition-based monitoring (CBM) technologies, has entered a strategic partnership with Sigma Enterprises Company, a Mazrui Energy Services company, to strengthen industrial reliability, safety, and sustainability across key sectors in the United Arab Emirates.

The partnership brings together IRISS's cutting-edge CBM solutions with Sigma Enterprises' deep regional expertise and established client relationships, enabling companies across the UAE to reduce downtime, extend asset life, and meet increasingly strict safety and ESG compliance standards.

"This partnership with Sigma Enterprises Company represents a major step forward in bringing our condition-based monitoring and safety technologies to critical infrastructure across the UAE," said Martin Robinson, CEO of IRISS. "By working together, we're enabling safer, more reliable, and more sustainable operations in industries where failure is not an option."

Sigma Enterprises has been a trusted energy solutions provider in the Middle East for more than 30 years, supporting oilfield, clean energy, and digital transformation initiatives. As part of this collaboration, their sister company, Sigma Specialized Inspection, will also work alongside IRISS to deliver technical support and advanced inspection services. Established in 1994, Sigma Specialized Inspection provides quality control, non-destructive testing, and heat treatment services for offshore and onshore industries throughout the Middle East and Africa.

"Through this partnership, Sigma Enterprises Company reinforces its commitment to delivering innovative, data-driven, and sustainable solutions that enhance our clients' operational performance," said Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, Business Unit Manager at Sigma Enterprises. "With the specialized diagnostics expertise of Sigma Specialized Inspection and the advanced technologies from IRISS, we're offering a complete package that fully aligns with Mazrui Energy Services' vision—accelerating tomorrow's energy today."

The joint offering will include:

Industrial-grade Electrical Maintenance Safety Devices (EMSDs)

Infrared thermography inspections, motion amplification, and vibration analysis

Real-time condition-based monitoring systems

Data-driven maintenance strategies aligned with sustainability and ESG goals

The alliance will benefit industries such as power generation, oil and gas, manufacturing, utilities, water and wastewater, healthcare, and data centers, all sectors where uptime, safety, and efficiency are mission-critical.

Founded with a mission to make industrial electrical systems safer and more reliable, IRISS Inc. has become a global innovator in electrical maintenance. In addition to pioneering EMSDs and inspection window technologies, IRISS provides installation services, thermographic and ultrasound inspections, and motion amplification analysis, all supporting a proactive, closed-panel approach to maintenance and compliance.

Mazrui Energy Services, the parent company of Sigma Enterprises Company and Sigma Specialized Inspection, has spent more than 50 years as a trusted partner in the Middle East's energy landscape. Its business model is rooted in long-term partnerships, local manufacturing, and in-country value, delivering high-performance solutions for both conventional and renewable energy markets.

Together, IRISS and Sigma are redefining what's possible in industrial asset management—offering smarter, safer, and more sustainable ways to keep operations running without interruption.

For more information on Sigma Enterprises Company, visit https://sigmaoilfield.ae or call +971 2 411 3000 | Sigma Specialized Inspection, visit https://sigmainspection.ae/ or call +971 2 610 7055