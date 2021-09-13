SIFI And Radicepura Botanical Park To Back A Bid To Create An Environmentally Friendly, High-social Impact Green Area

"Keep Alive the Sense of Wonder" Call for Ideas opens today, to plan a green area and an educational park on the SIFI and Aci Sant'Antonio premises.

CATANIA, Italy, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SIFI SpA, a leading ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, in collaboration with Botanical Park Radicepura, is thrilled to announce the international call for ideas "Keep Alive the Sense of Wonder", intended for the design of a green area and an educational park on the SIFI and Aci Sant'Antonio premises.

SIFI's headquarters' unique premises, located inside the Etna Park is a further incentive for the Company to boost its commitment to preserve and improve the landscape: with the call for tender launched with Radicepura, the aim is to generate positive environmental and social impact by selecting the best possible project among those presented by landscape professionals from all over Europe, with the help of an Artistic and a Technical Jury.

The design of the green area will include the building of an underground watering system that will use and recycle waste water; this topic is very dear to the company which, for years, has heavily invested in reducing environmental impact of its industrial activities.

"Company environmental sustainability and social responsibility are values which SIFI has always embraced," said Fabrizio Chines, SIFI Chairman and CEO. "Working alongside an center of excellence in our territory, such as the Radicepura Botanical Park, is both a pleasure and a further incentive to improve our performance in ESG (Environment, Social & Governance), for which we have recently received the "Innovation and Sustainable Best Performance Award" from SDA Bocconi.

"Keep Alive the Sense of Wonder" is the theme of the Call. It resonates with SIFI's objectives and encourages to always think more deeply and critically, which is also the feeling conveyed by the location for the architects' submitted projects, at the foot of the biggest and most majestic volcano in Europe.

"The Radicepura Botanical Park was created with the aim to promote landscape eco-sustainability and biodiversity, especially in relation to the Mediterranean area" declared Mario Faro, CEO of Radicepura. "We are happy to be cooperating once again with a company such as SIFI that has always embraced our causes in the common struggle to safeguard the environment, as SIFI's company mission states. It is necessary to maintain our sense of wonder, which is exactly what nature can do. We're sure that this will constitute a significant opportunity for growth for those landscape architects that will want to take on this design challenge."

The call for ideas opens on Sept 13 2021. The selection will be published on an international scale as an open design competition. Candidates should apply directly online by 12 am, on 31st January 2021, having first followed the instructions to register to our website https://www.radicepurafestival.com. Participation is free of charge.

Radicepura is a botanical park, headquarters of the Radicepura Foundation, which intends to promote and circulate a green manifesto of contemporary living and to be an ethical and artistic resource for cultural and noble landscape promotion. A botanical park that intends to highlight nature as the driving engine of the whole world through initiatives, events, cultural inspirations that carry a sustainable and universal message. For info: application@radicepurafestival.com- tel. 095.964154

SIFI is a leading international ophthalmic company headquartered in Italy, focusing on eye care since 1935. SIFI develops, manufactures, and markets innovative therapeutic solutions for patients with ophthalmic conditions. SIFI is fully committed through its R&D to improve patients' quality of life, exporting treatments to more than 20 countries worldwide with a direct presence in Italy, Spain, France, Romania, Mexico, and Turkey. For more information: www.sifigroup.com

