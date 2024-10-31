Sifflet Achieves Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation

Getting the clarity needed to scale a complex data stack with Sifflet x BigQuery

PARIS, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sifflet has successfully achieved the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation. This milestone marks a significant step in its mission to give every data producer and user clarity into the health and quality of data, so everyone can make better business decisions.

Sifflet benefits include:

Sifflet Testimonial Carrefour

Proactive Data Quality Oversight: Sifflet's integration with BigQuery establishes an additional layer of observability and allows companies to maintain the quality of your data, detecting hidden issues and addressing them proactively before they impact business operations.

Sifflet's integration with BigQuery establishes an additional layer of observability and allows companies to maintain the quality of your data, detecting hidden issues and addressing them proactively before they impact business operations. Enhanced Data Accessibility: With Sifflet, data teams can easily find and utilize your BigQuery data, reducing barriers between data producers and data consumers. This enables seamless collaboration and data-driven decision-making across the organization.

With Sifflet, data teams can easily find and utilize your BigQuery data, reducing barriers between data producers and data consumers. This enables seamless collaboration and data-driven decision-making across the organization. In-depth Insights into Data Lifecycle: Connecting a BigQuery environment to Sifflet provides additional valuable insights into the creation, transformation, and consumption of data. This holistic view enhances the ability to manage and optimize data initiatives.

This integration has been enabled through a few key features that makes the data observability experience more effective:

BigQuery Metadata Enrichment: Sifflet further enhances BigQuery metadata with automated tagging, descriptions, field-level lineage computation with upstream and downstream systems, and actionable data asset monitoring.

Sifflet further enhances BigQuery metadata with automated tagging, descriptions, field-level lineage computation with upstream and downstream systems, and actionable data asset monitoring. External Table Support : Sifflet allows to monitor external BigQuery tables based on Bigtable or Cloud Storage data. This enables end-to-end lineage on Sifflet no matter where the data is located.

: Sifflet allows to monitor external BigQuery tables based on Bigtable or Cloud Storage data. This enables end-to-end lineage on Sifflet no matter where the data is located. Optimized monitoring queries: Sifflet leverages multiple BigQuery capabilities, such as partitioning and metadata APIs, to run highly optimized queries when monitoring BigQuery assets (even when querying complex types like nested and repeated fields).

Achieving the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation means that Sifflet has met essential functional and interoperability requirements for integrating with BigQuery. This designation not only validates Sifflet's integration but also ensures that Sifflet's products work seamlessly with BigQuery.

Throughout this program, Sifflet has collaborated closely with Google Cloud's partner engineering and BigQuery teams, refining the integration and developing joint roadmaps for future advancements such as expanding the partitioned tables support and adding support for share tables, ML models, and OAuth connectivity.

"The integration of Sifflet with Google Cloud's BigQuery has transformed our approach to data observability at Carrefour Links. Thanks to Sifflet's proactive oversight, we can identify and resolve potential issues before they impact our operations." mentioned Medhi Labassi, CTO at Carrefour Links. "Additionally, the simplified access to data allows our teams to collaborate more effectively, fully harnessing the insights provided by BigQuery."

This collaboration opens up new avenues for innovation and growth, as Sifflet is committed to further enhancing its capabilities and delivering even more value to customers through continued collaboration with Google Cloud. Sifflet's goal remains steadfast: to support organizations everywhere with data they can rely upon.

To learn more about Sifflet's expertise with Google Cloud and how Sifflet can benefit your organization, visit our website. For more information about the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery program and its benefits, click here.

Sifflet gives organizations the clarity they need to scale a complex data stack with confidence. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, Sifflet leverages the power of BigQuery to provide unparalleled data observability and performance. With a rapidly growing customer base that includes leaders like Carrefour, BBC Studios, Servier, Penguin Random House and Etam, Sifflet has proven its value by providing essential tools for data cataloging, lineage tracking, and quality monitoring. The company's recent momentum, paired with industry recognition for best ROI and fastest implementation, highlights its strong trajectory and commitment to simplifying data operations for companies worldwide.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2545858/Sifflet_SAS_Infographic.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2545859/Sifflet_SAS_Logo.jpg

CONTACT: Romain Doutriaux, romain@siffletdata.com