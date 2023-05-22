Sickle Cell Disease Market to Observe Impressive Growth, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies Active in the Domain - Sanofi, Novartis, Vertex, CRISPR, Vifor, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Alexion, Global Blood

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the sickle cell disease market size in the 7MM is expected to show positive growth, during the forecast period (2023–2032), mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of sickle cell disease and new product launches.

LAS VEGAS, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Sickle Cell Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, sickle cell disease emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Sickle Cell Disease Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the sickle cell disease market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

According to a study published by Sedrak and Kondamudi (2021), sickle cell anemia is the most common monogenic disorder. The prevalence of the disease is high among the people of Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia , the Middle East , and the Mediterranean. It is estimated that in the United States , the population of sickle cell disease is approximately 100,000 and is likely to increase.

, the , and the Mediterranean. It is estimated that in , the population of sickle cell disease is approximately and is likely to increase. Leading sickle cell disease companies such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Sanofi, CSL Behring, CSL Vifor, Alexion, Forma Therapeutics, Inc., EpiDestiny, Inc., Invenux, LLC, Secura Bio, Inc., Beam Therapeutics Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, CRISPR Therapeutics, Novartis, Vifor Pharma, Editas Medicine, Inc., Imara, Inc., Pfizer, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, and others are developing novel sickle cell disease drugs that can be available in the sickle cell disease market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel sickle cell disease drugs that can be available in the sickle cell disease market in the coming years. Some key therapies for sickle cell disease treatment include Inclacumab, BIVV003, Hemopexin, Vamifeport, ALXN1820, Etavopivat, Nicotinamide, SCD-101, Panobinostat, BEAM-101, Voxelotor, GSK4172239D, CTX001, OTQ923, VIT-2763, EDIT-301, IMR-687, PF-07209326, AG-946, BPX-501 and Rimiducid , and others.

and others. The emerging sickle cell disease therapies are in their clinical trials' mid and late phases and are awaiting a launch to make the pipeline robust.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major sickle cell disease market share @ Sickle Cell Disease Market Report

Sickle Cell Disease Overview

Sickle cell disease is a group of inherited red blood cell illnesses characterized by a structural anomaly of hemoglobin called sickle hemoglobin (HbS), which encodes hemoglobin subunit. Sickle cell disease is classified into numerous categories. The specific type of sickle cell disease is determined by the genes inherited from one's parents. HbSS is the most frequent kind of sickle cell disease, followed by HbSC and HbS beta-thalassemia. Sickle cell disease symptoms can differ from one to person. Anaemia, pain crises, sickle crises, acute chest syndrome, stroke, and jaundice are among common sickle cell disease symptoms and consequences. Sickle cell disease diagnosis necessitates a thorough medical history, physical examination, and blood tests. It is frequently detected at delivery through normal newborn screening tests in developed nations, but it can also be diagnosed while the infant is still in the womb.

Sickle Cell Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The sickle cell disease epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current sickle cell disease patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The sickle cell disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Sickle Cell Disease Prevalent Cases

Total Sickle Cell Disease Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Sickle Cell Disease Type–specific Cases

Sickle Cell Disease Treated Cases

Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market

There are currently no established sickle cell disease treatment. There are, however, medications available to assist patients to manage and live with the disease. Sickle cell disease treatment includes drugs such as painkillers and hydroxyurea (Hydrea), blood transfusions, and other treatments as needed to ease pain, prevent infections, minimize organ damage, and control complications. Over the last decade, basic scientific and clinical studies have led to a better understanding of the cellular, molecular, and physicochemical mechanisms that promote these pathophysiological events, inspiring the creation of many preventative medicines. Recent investigations revealed a potential role for innate immune pathways in increasing sterile inflammation in sickle cell disease, implying an insufficient understanding of sickle cell disease pathophysiology and the need for future research to harness innate immune pathways to build new sickle cell disease therapeutics.

Until 2017, when ENDARI (Emmaus Medical Inc.) was introduced, the market size was heavily reliant on the use of Hydroxyurea/Droxia. It was the first novel medicine for sickle cell patients in nearly two decades, as well as the first FDA-approved treatment for both pediatric and adult sickle cell disease patients. The approval of Emmaus' Endari in the United States for treating sickle cell disease problems in 2017 marks a significant step in sickle cell disease treatment and is likely to pave the door for the development and approval of other medicines.

To know more about sickle cell disease treatment, visit @ Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Drugs

Key Sickle Cell Disease Therapies and Companies

Inclacumab: Global Blood Therapeutics

BIVV003: Sanofi

Hemopexin: CSL Behring

Vamifeport: CSL Vifor

ALXN1820: Alexion

Etavopivat: Forma Therapeutics, Inc.

Nicotinamide: EpiDestiny, Inc.

SCD-101: Invenux, LLC

Panobinostat: Secura Bio, Inc.

BEAM-101: Beam Therapeutics Inc.

Voxelotor: Global Blood Therapeutics

GSK4172239D: GlaxoSmithKline

CTX001: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated/CRISPR Therapeutics

OTQ923: Novartis

VIT-2763: Vifor Pharma

EDIT-301: Editas Medicine, Inc.

IMR-687: Imara, Inc.

PF-07209326: Pfizer

AG-946: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BPX-501 and Rimiducid: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for sickle cell disease @ Drugs for Sickle Cell Disease Treatment

Sickle Cell Disease Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the sickle cell disease market are expected to change in the coming years. The expected introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy, more awareness initiatives programs, and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are likely to boost the growth of the sickle cell disease market in the 7MM. Moreover, the pipeline for sickle cell disease is quite robust; many prospective therapies are being researched for sickle cell disease treatment, and it is safe to expect that the sickle cell disease treatment space will have a substantial impact on the sickle cell disease market throughout the forecast period.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the sickle cell disease market. The sickle cell disease market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the sickle cell disease market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Key Sickle Cell Disease Companies Global Blood Therapeutics, Sanofi, CSL Behring, CSL Vifor, Alexion, Forma Therapeutics, Inc., EpiDestiny, Inc., Invenux, LLC, Secura Bio, Inc., Beam Therapeutics Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, CRISPR Therapeutics, Novartis, Vifor Pharma, Editas Medicine, Inc., Imara, Inc., Pfizer, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, and others Key Sickle Cell Disease Therapies Inclacumab, BIVV003, Hemopexin, Vamifeport, ALXN1820, Etavopivat, Nicotinamide, SCD-101, Panobinostat, BEAM-101, Voxelotor, GSK4172239D, CTX001, OTQ923, VIT-2763, EDIT-301, IMR-687, PF-07209326, AG-946, BPX-501 and Rimiducid, and others

Scope of the Sickle Cell Disease Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Sickle Cell Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Sickle Cell Disease current marketed and emerging therapies Sickle Cell Disease Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Sickle Cell Disease Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Sickle Cell Disease Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's Views, Analyst's Views, Sickle Cell Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about sickle cell disease drugs in development @ Sickle Cell Disease Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Sickle Cell Disease Market Key Insights 2. Sickle Cell Disease Market Report Introduction 3. Sickle Cell Disease Market Overview at a Glance 4. Sickle Cell Disease Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Sickle Cell Disease Treatment and Management 7. Sickle Cell Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Sickle Cell Disease Marketed Drugs 10. Sickle Cell Disease Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Sickle Cell Disease Market Analysis 12. Sickle Cell Disease Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Sickle Cell Disease Market Drivers 16. Sickle Cell Disease Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Sickle Cell Disease Epidemiology Forecast

Sickle Cell Disease Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted sickle cell disease epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline

Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key sickle cell disease companies, including Cellectis, Sana Biotechnology, Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., CSL Behring, Pfizer, Aruvant Sciences, Graphite Bio, Novartis, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Forma therapeutics, among others.

Beta Thalassemia Market

Beta Thalassemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key beta thalassemia companies, including Novartis, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, Bluebird Bio, among others.

Thalassemia Market

Thalassemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key thalassemia companies, including Forma therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Gamida-Cell, Silence Therapeutics, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP